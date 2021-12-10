Following the footsteps of social media sites like YouTube, Facebook, etc, Snapchat has also launched a monetization feature. As per the details, Snapchat will also pay the content creators for their art on its platform. Furthermore, the company is going to provide monetization opportunities to the content creators of Augmented Reality (AR) with its new tool ‘Lenses’ and the existing feature lenses.

Moreover, lately, the company has introduced a few new features for lenses, which include ‘Custom Land Makers’ that enables SnapChatters to make local landmarks with augmented reality (AR) experience. The content creators can attach lenses to spectacles placed at any part of their home whenever they want, thus providing them with a multi-user experience of augmented reality.

Now You Can Earn Money on Snapchat

Lens Call to Action:

It is the latest feature from Snapchat that enables the creators to add links to the lens, making it easier for SnapChatters to reach their destination.

Gifting:

This tool assists the lens creators to get assistance from SnapChatters through story replies. Lens creators can get their share of the revenue from gifts received via Story Replies. However, this feature is currently available only for the United States and will soon be rolled out globally.

Custom Landmark:

Snapchat launched Local Lenses back in 2019 and Landmark in 2020. Thanks to which augmented reality is layered to dozens of most popular locations around the globe. Creators can also make custom landmarks and even convert local landmarks into AR attractions with the latest updates.

Lenses:

Snap has launched version 4.10 update for Lens Studio, which is its AR creation software. This tool enables users to create lenses and features in Snapchat, SnapCam, Spectacles, and other applications through the Camera Kit.

