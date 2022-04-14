Twitter’s New Acquisition OpenBack will Filter Important Tweets Only

Twitter recently announced the acquisition of OpenBack, a push notification firm. Due to it, Twitter will be able to tweak and personalize its app notifications for each user. To decide the ideal moment to provide push notifications to each user, the technology uses a variety of on-device signals and machine learning techniques.

OpenBack will Alert About the Impactful Tweets

‘Instead of just receiving push notifications from the cloud,’ OpenBack claims that the software on each user’s specific device ‘updates, controls, and tracks’ sending push notifications and in-app messages at the appropriate moment. This is significant because it reduces the dependency on iOS and Android systems for notification delivery. Thereby reducing the impact of Apple’s privacy-preserving ATT update.

OpenBack and their team of experts embracing Twitter will also help us strengthen our ability to provide the correct notifications at the right time while putting the privacy of people first, according to Jay Sullivan, Twitter’s head of consumer products.

If Twitter can emphasize the best tweet information at the right time and get even more people to take part in the real-time debate in the app. That may be a huge step toward increasing usage and users and doing Twitter a more important service.

If Twitter understands, for example, when you’re more likely to engage based on previous activity or which alerts, you’re more likely to tap through on, that might be a major step forward, and OpenBack can help with these aspects.

The Plus Point

It’s unclear exactly how these enhanced notifications will emerge. Former Protocol editorial director David Pierce, offers an excellent suggestion: a “very good super-curated timeline with all alerts.”

Twitter will now be able to automatically select tweets that are relevant to the user’s interests. It will also be able to display key tweets from people you follow and are particularly interested in.

