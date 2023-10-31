Types of Arms Licenses in Pakistan: All You Need to Know

The issuance of arms licenses is a strictly regulated process in Pakistan. The process aims to ensure public safety and that people own weapons and arms in a lawful and responsible manner. To successfully traverse this system, it is vital to have a solid understanding of the types of arms licenses. The precise categories that each arms license belongs to are explained in this article. This blog offers a comprehensive analysis of the various sorts of firearms licenses that can be obtained in Pakistan. It elucidates the various categories of licenses as well as the functions that are associated with each one.

Types of Arms License in Pakistan

Currently, the government of Pakistan issues four main categories of firearms licenses.

Prohibited Bore Arms Licenses Non-Prohibited Bore Arms Licenses Special Arms Licenses Sporting Arms Licenses

Let’s check out the details of each type of arms license.

1. Prohibited Bore Arms License

In Pakistan, licenses to carry prohibited bore arms are among the most stringently controlled weaponry documents. They’re made specifically for guns that have a caliber larger than a given minimum, such as high-caliber and automatic firearms. Prohibited bore arms licenses are granted for firearms that pose a substantial risk of injury and possess the capacity to inflict considerable damage. In order to prevent improper use of these licenses, the government constantly monitors and regulates them.

Legal Restrictions of a Prohibited Bore Arms License

Acquiring a license to possess prohibited bore arms is a laborious undertaking that is subject to strict scrutiny. In order to qualify, applicants are required to provide an authentic justification for their requirement of prohibited bore arms. This may encompass positions within the realm of private security, law enforcement, or other security-specific fields.



Examples

Machine guns, automatic rifles, anti-aircraft weapons, and several other high-caliber and high-powered firearms are examples of prohibited bore arms. These are the kinds of things that are generally employed in police enforcement, the military, or other highly specialized settings.

2. Non-Prohibited Bore Arms License

The license to possess arms with a non-prohibited bore is the most popular and widespread form of license in Pakistan. They are for firearms that have a caliber that is less than the limit that has been established for prohibited bore arms. These licenses are meant to be used for personal protection as well as sporting activities. Non-prohibited bore arms licenses cover a wide variety of firearms, including those typically used for hunting, target shooting, and personal protection. As a result of the lesser risk of injury associated with them, they are easier to obtain than restricted bore licenses.

Legal Obligations To Obtain a Non-Prohibited Arms License

A non-prohibited bore arms license requires applicants to fulfill specific eligibility requirements. This entails meeting all legal requirements, possessing the handgun for a justifiable purpose (such as sports shooting or personal safety), and having no outstanding criminal records.

Examples

Handguns (pistols and revolvers), as well as shotguns and rifles with calibers that do not exceed the legal limit, are examples of arms that are included in this category. These weapons are frequently used for a variety of purposes, including hunting and target shooting competitions.

3. Special Arms License

This type of license is issued in the event that the arms are not typical or extraordinary. Special arms do not fit into the standard categories of prohibited and non-prohibited bore arms licenses. People who require weapons for purposes that are unique to them are the target demographic for special arms licenses. This can involve the control of wild animals, the conduct of scientific research, or specific security duties for which regular rifles are not adequate.

Legal Restrictions of a Special Arms License

Special arms licenses are issued for individuals or companies that have specialized requirements that cannot be satisfied by normal firearms licenses. Applicants can be either individuals or entities. Every application for a Special Arms License is evaluated using a case-based approach.

Examples

Special arms licenses are able to cover unique rifles used for wildlife control or pest management, specialized scientific research equipment, and firearms necessary for certain security duties. These categories of weapons are all covered under a Special Arms License.

4. Sporting Arms License

Sporting arms licenses are intended for people who take part in sporting competitions and shooting sports. These licenses encourage the responsible use of firearms on these occasions. Sporting arms licenses are intended for people who shoot sports for fun. Their purpose is to guarantee the safe and controlled use of firearms during contests and other athletic activities.

Legal Requirements for Sporting Arms License

When applying for a sporting arms license, individuals are usually asked to submit proof of their participation in sports shooting activities. The sporting arm licenses have the objective of ensuring safety during sporting activities by implementing specific regulations.

Examples

Competitive shooting sports, like target shooting, clay pigeon shooting, and marksmanship competitions, require the use of a sporting arms license. These weapons and arms are regulated and licensed under sporting arms licenses.

To ensure that people in Pakistan are able to lawfully possess and use weapons while adhering to appropriate regulations and safety requirements, it is essential for them to understand the several types of firearms licenses that are available to them. The specific requirements of the person or organization, as well as the license’s intended use, determine the type of license that is appropriate for them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who is eligible to apply for an arms license in Pakistan?

A: The eligibility requirements for arms licenses in Pakistan may differ based on the types of licenses. In general, an applicant must be a citizen of Pakistan, possess a clean criminal record, exhibit a sincere necessity for a firearm, and be over the age of 25.

Q: How can I apply for an arms license, and what is the application process like?

A: The procedure for obtaining an arms license entails the submission of requisite papers, which encompass a formal application, character references, and proof of need for the arms license. For details, check out our guide on How To Get an Arms License in Pakistan.

Q: What are the key responsibilities of an arms license holder in Pakistan?

A: Arms license holders are responsible for keeping, handling, and using their weapons and arms safely. They have to follow the laws and rules that apply to them and keep their license up-to-date. The owner must report any changes in the circumstances to the authorities (the police station in major cases).

Q: Can I transfer my arms license to someone else?

A: Yes, as long as the legal steps and approvals are followed, an arms license can be transferred to another person.

Final Words

In conclusion, people who are interested in arms licenses within Pakistan need to have a fundamental awareness of the various types of arms licenses that are issued in the country. These categories guarantee that the possession and use of weapons are regulated and restricted. Hence, ensuring both public safety and responsible weapon and arms ownership.

Now, you must be able to make well-informed judgments, traverse the application process, and adhere to the legal restrictions that issue arms license ownership in Pakistan. If you are a person who shoots for sport, a security professional, or someone who is seeking personal protection, you must choose the required category from the types of arms licenses wisely.

Individuals should have the ability to help make the environment in which all residents live safer and more secure. It can be possible simply by complying with the regulations that have been established.