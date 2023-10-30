The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the federal and provincial administrations of Pakistan have worked together to computerize all Pakistan arms licenses as part of an initiative to digitize the entire country. Undoubtedly, NADRA’s system for obtaining an arms license represents a substantial advancement over its predecessor. With only a few clicks, governments will now have access to information regarding every weapon in the country. Resultantly, it will help in a reduction in the quantity of illegal arms in Pakistan.

The law specifies a minimum of seven years in prison for the possession of an unlawful weapon. It is prudent to register any firearms you possess with the government in order to prevent legal repercussions. You must present the necessary documentation at arms registration centers in order to obtain a NADRA’s weapons license. The article details the entire process for obtaining a weapon license, including the required documentation and the arms license charges and fees. Thoroughly review it in order to obtain license registration.

How to Get an Arms and Weapons License in Pakistan: Requirements and Procedures

The government of Pakistan requires that any firearm or other weapon that is used inside the country’s borders, irrespective of the purpose, be registered with the state. There are two distinct types of armament licenses that can be obtained in Pakistan. The license for a forbidden bore is required for a fully automatic weapon. The license for non-prohibited bore is required for semi-automatic firearms and any other type of firearm. However, the documentary requirements are the same for both types of licenses.

Document Requirements to Get an Arms License For Individuals

As part of the procedure for obtaining an arms license, you will be required to submit a few documents along with the application. If you want to get a computerized arms license, you need the following documents:

Arm License Application Form CNIC Photocopy Passport-sized Photographs Certificate of Employment or Business Certificate NTN Certificate (For Filer)

Document Requirements to Get NADRA Arms License For Companies

Separate Application for Each Weapon CNIC Photocopy of the Company’s CEO and the POC (Person of Contact) SECP Registration Certificate Form 29 (Attested by SECP)

Step-by-step Guide To Getting an Arms License in Pakistan

Here’s a step-by-step guide to obtaining an arms license in Pakistan:

Obtaining the license application form is the first thing that you need to do. In addition to the fact that the application form for an All Pakistan Arms License can be downloaded from the website, you can also obtain the form by going to the office of the Deputy Commissioner or the Ministry of the Interior. Fill out the application form, and don’t miss any necessary information. Read the necessary document section carefully. You will next be required to submit the application for the arms license. After you have finished filling out the form, you will need to attach the necessary documents and fee challan for PKR 2000. After the Deputy Commissioner or the Ministry of the Interior receives your application, they will decide whether or not to grant approval. Following that, you will be required to go to the subsequent step, which entails paying a visit to the Data Accusation Unit (DAU) of NADRA in order to have your license issued. Get in the queue by taking a token from the DAU NADRA. You need to note that there is a separate documentary requirement for DAU NADRA. The list of documentary requirements contains: CNIC Photocopy Approval from DC or Ministry of Interior Biometrics 2 passport-sized photographs

Finally, you will receive a form that the assistant manager must approve once you have given the necessary documentation and payment to the data entry operator at the DAU. Submit it to the counter for further processing after the assistant manager has stamped and signed it. The officer at the submitting counter will provide you with the receipt for the purpose of receiving your license once it becomes available. The NADRA will subsequently contact you via text message at the mobile number you provided during the application process.

Once your arms license is ready, you’ll receive a text message at the provided mobile number. All you need is the original CNIC to receive the NADRA Arms License from the same branch.

Note: Throughout this procedure, the applicant’s presence is required, as the officer will request biometrics and fingerprints.

NADRA Arms and Weapons License Fee in Pakistan

For anyone who is interested in lawfully possessing weapons in Pakistan, it is essential to understand the fee structure that is associated with receiving a license:

Non-Prohibited Arms and Weapon License: PKR 6500

Prohibited Arms and Weapon License: PKR 10500

Final Wrap