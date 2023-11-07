When driving in Pakistan, it is not unusual to see automobiles with tinted windows. Tinted windows offer protection from the sun and more privacy for the people inside the vehicle. However, it is necessary for all people who own vehicles to have a solid awareness of the rules and regulations. It is also important to know the governing bodies that regulate tinted car licenses in Pakistan. This guide will demystify the dos and don’ts of tinted car windows in Pakistan for you.

Whether you are a commuter on a regular basis, a family traveling together, or a business professional, this is a must-read for you. We will ensure that you are well informed on how to stay within the boundaries of the law while enjoying the benefits of tinted car windows by walking you through the rules, legal limits, authorized tints, and more.

Basic Rules and Regulations for Tinted Car Windows in Pakistan

It is vital to keep in mind that regulations regarding tint may be subject to change over the course of time. Because of this, it is essential to keep up to date with the most recent rules and to speak with your local authorities or the traffic police in order to obtain the most correct and up-to-date information regarding tinted glass automobile permissions in your particular region. Here are the basic rules and regulations that you must know to have tinted car windows in Pakistan:

Legal Limits Permits and Permissions Prohibited Films Medical Exemptions Enforcement of the Regulations

1: Legal Limits

According to the Pakistan Motor Vehicle Ordinance, the front windshield of a vehicle must allow at least 70% of the available light to pass through, while the side windows must allow at least 50% of the available light to flow through. Even if the back glass has a darker tint, it should still allow for a satisfactory amount of view.

2: Permits and Permissions

If you want to install tinted glass on your vehicle, you are going to need to get a permit or approval from the appropriate authorities, which will most likely be the Department of Excise and Taxation or the local traffic police. In most cases, the issuance of these permissions comes after an evaluation of the type and degree of darkness of the tint.

3: Prohibited Films

It is generally against the law to use tints that are reflective or mirror-like in Pakistan, as well as tints that alter their color in response to changes in temperature or sunshine. In addition, tints that prevent a person from seeing clearly from the outside are not permitted.

4: Medical Exemptions

People who have medical issues that require them to be protected from excessive sunshine or UV rays may be permitted in some areas to have darker tints installed on the windows of their homes. Having said that, you will typically be required to present a certificate from a qualified medical professional.

5: Enforcement of the Regulations

The Excise and Taxation Department and traffic police conduct regular inspections to make sure that vehicles adhere to tint window regulations. Failure to comply may lead to fines, the removal of the vehicle tint, or even the confiscation of the vehicle.

It is essential to be aware that the rules and regulations for tinted car windows may differ from one province in Pakistan to another. However, it is essential to keep up with the most recent rules and to contact your local excise and taxation authorities or the traffic police for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use tinted car windows for privacy, like in limousines?

Tinted windows for the purpose of privacy are permitted within the bounds of the law; however, it is important to keep in mind that the level of darkness of the tint must still comply with requirements on visibility and safety.

Are there any exemptions for government or diplomatic vehicles when it comes to tinted windows?

Certain exceptions may apply to official government and diplomatic vehicles. However, they remain obligated to adhere to distinct regulations. The degree of tinting permitted differs according to the category of the vehicle.

Can I use decorative or artistic window films on my car’s windows?

The use of decorative or artistic window films is normally permitted, but only as long as the films do not significantly darken the windows beyond the legal limits.

What should I do if I purchase a used car with tinted windows?

It is recommended to verify the compliance of the tint on the windows of a used vehicle with legal rules. If not, it may be necessary to make modifications in order to ensure compliance with the prescribed standards.

Are there any specific regulations for sunroof or moonroof tints in Pakistan?

Window tinting laws typically apply to the windshield and the side windows. Tinted car window rules do not apply to the sunroof.

Final Wrap

In conclusion, it is important for all vehicle owners in Pakistan to be familiar with the laws and regulations pertaining to tinted car windows. Tinted car windows can provide a number of advantages, including protection from the sun and increased privacy, but it’s important to strike the correct balance between these goals and local regulations. Whether you use your vehicle for daily commuting or only occasionally, knowing these regulations will allow you to take advantage of tinted windows without compromising safety or visibility. So, prepare yourself, do what you’re supposed to, and have a safe and responsible trip on Pakistani roads.