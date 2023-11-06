Duplicate Arms License in Pakistan: A Step-by-Step Guide

For weapon or arms owners in Pakistan whose arms licenses are either stolen or have lost their original license, the process of obtaining a duplicate arms license is necessary yet simple. The original license must be presented in order to obtain the duplicate license. We will walk you through each step of the process required to obtain a duplicate firearms license in this detailed guide that we have put up for your convenience. It does not matter if your license has been misplaced, destroyed, or stolen; you are still required by law to ensure that you have a valid and up-to-date duplicate, which is not only an important component of responsible firearm ownership but also a legal obligation.

Let’s take a closer look at the procedure that must be followed in order to get a duplicate arms license in Pakistan.

Steps to Get a Duplicate Arms License in Pakistan

If your arms license is lost or stolen, you’ll have to report it to the nearest police station and immediately notify the arms license issuing authority. Once you are done with the reporting, it’ll enable you to apply for the duplicate arms license. You’ll need the undermentioned documents to obtain the duplicate arms license:

Affidavit in a specific format (it can be obtained from the DC/DCO office). Copy of CNIC A copy of the police FIR Proof of entry in the record of the DC/DCO office Proof of Renewal (fee receipt)

By presenting the aforementioned documents to the Chief Commissioner’s office, your case for the duplicate arms license will be processed. Once you get approval from the Chief Commissioner of your concerned district, you’ll then apply for the license at NADRA DAU. Head on to our comprehensive guide about how to get an arms license from NADRA DAU.

Fee To Get Duplicate Arms License in Pakistan

Type Govt Fee (PKR) NADRA Fee (PKR) Total (PKR) Prohibited Bore 1000 3000 4000 Non-Prohibited Bore 1000 1500 2500

In Pakistan, the fee for getting a duplicate arms license is differentiated according to the type of arms license that is being sought. Applicants for a Prohibited Bore (PB) Duplicate License need to pay a government fee of 1000 PKR in addition to a NADRA price of 3000 PKR. The total fee is 4,000 PKR. On the other hand, the government fee for a Non-Prohibited Bore (NPB) Duplicate License is maintained at 1000 PKR, while the NADRA fee is decreased to 1500 PKR, resulting in a total fee of 2500 PKR.

It is very important for applicants to fully understand these fee structures so that they can be sure they have enough money to cover the costs of the duplication process. This will ensure that they can legally and smoothly get their duplicate arms licenses. This understanding will ensure that applicants fulfill the financial requirements for the duplication process.

Common Reasons for Obtaining Duplicate Arms License

Obtaining a duplicate arms license in Pakistan can be done for various reasons; however, the most basic reasons are:

Loss or Stolen Arms License: Original weapons license loss or theft is a common cause. Obtaining a duplicate license is required when a person loses their original license. People must take immediate steps to get a duplicate license in case of a loss or stolen license.

Original weapons license loss or theft is a common cause. Obtaining a duplicate license is required when a person loses their original license. People must take immediate steps to get a duplicate license in case of a loss or stolen license. Damaged Arms License: As time passes, arms licenses run the risk of becoming worn or damaged. It can be because of prolonged exposure to the elements or regular wear and tear. In these circumstances, you must apply for the duplicate arms license to make sure it is still legible and in good standing.

Conclusion

In summary, the procedure for obtaining a duplicate license in Pakistan is one that is designed to offer individuals a legal remedy in the event that their original license is lost, damaged, or has to be updated. You should now be familiar with all of the main processes, requirements, and concerns involved in the process of receiving a duplicate weapons license. Arms and weapons owners can ensure that they will continue to be able to exercise their rights and fulfill their obligations by following the procedures that have been established. Understanding how to obtain a duplicate arms license gives individuals the ability to manage the procedure in an efficient and responsible manner while still adhering to the legal requirements of firearm ownership in Pakistan.