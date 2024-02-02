UAE-based startup Promotes Pakistan’s Exports in 12 Countries

Established in 2012, Al Syed Group has evolved into Global Cross Trade, a prominent global import and export player. Specializing in agricultural and food supply chain products, the UAE-based startup has made significant strides, promoting Pakistan’s exports in 12 countries, including key markets in the GCC, Africa, and Asia. Notable countries in their portfolio include the UAE, Uganda, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bahrain, Kuwait, Vietnam, and Tanzania, positioning the group as a market leader in international trade.

At the helm of Al Syed Group are visionaries Mr. Naeem Ahmed, Zaka Ullah Naeem (Co-founder and CEO), and Abdullah Akhtar (COO). Zaka Ullah Naeem, with a background in Cheetay and Foodpanda, and Abdullah Akhtar, with extensive experience in firms like Hubpay, Retailo, and Foodpanda, lead a dedicated team of professionals across regions.

CEO Zaka Ullah emphasizes the unique approach of Al Syed Group, stating, “Usually traders focus on either import or export, but there is a significant gap and opportunity in the cross-trade model. We aim to fill this gap by addressing linguistic, accessibility, and product awareness challenges, unlocking the potential for exchanging quality products globally.”

Al Syed Group offers three dynamic business models for individuals, investors, suppliers, and buyers to participate in the global supply chain. This strategic approach reflects the company’s commitment to efficiency, creativity, and adaptability in the ever-evolving international trade landscape.

Strategic collaborations with industry leaders such as Maersk, Air Arabia, Qatar Airways, Retailo, D Freight, Invoice Mate, DHL, Credit Book, Mehmood Group, and Sea Board B&S Group underscore the group’s success. partnerships demonstrate Al Syed Group’s dedication to creating a robust and reliable global trading experience.

The company has ambitious plans to expand into the electronics sector, sourcing from China and the UAE to African markets, with projections to reach 32-35 countries in the coming years. With a focus on encouraging Pakistani suppliers to export through their convenient model, the Al Syed Group aims to contribute to the economic growth of Pakistan, particularly in the food commodities sector.

The group’s commitment to quality and innovation is evident in its diverse product portfolio. It includes lentils, grains, pulses, fruits, vegetables, and garments, all processed and delivered to meet the highest standards. Al-Syed Group’s success in Dubai’s avocado market exemplifies its dedication to expanding its product line and meeting consumer demands in a dynamic market.

Al-Syed Group, with a 35.8% annual net profitability, actively maintains a favourable bottom-line position, positioning itself for long-term growth and prosperity, both locally and nationally. The company remains open to connecting with farmers, wholesalers, suppliers, exporters, and importers to maximize opportunities in the global markets. As the group continues to innovate and expand, it solidifies its position as a global leader in the trading landscape.