UAE Experts Expose Online Begging Scams In Fresh Warning

We all know that most of the time we get emotionally-charged messages going around the electronic sphere in order to grab our attention. However, the fact is that if such messages on social media or in your email make you empathetic and want to reach out, beware you don’t get carried away. Please double-check. Now, you must be wondering why? The is due to cyber-criminals that are everywhere to trick victims out of their money, assets, property, or inheritance. Online Begging scams have increased so much that UAE experts are nowadays warning people to be safe from such scams.
Beware UAE Residents!!! Online Begging Scams Are On Their Peak
Abu Dhabi Police has recently highlighted the importance of the public coming together to prevent all forms of begging, whether physical or electronic. Such begging scams are striving to solicit users to get material and in-kind advantages by sending text messages, humanitarian pictures, and other appeals to help orphans, treat patients, or build mosques and schools in impoverished countries.
Abu Dhabi police have warned community members against sending or even transferring money to unknown persons. They said that every individual need to play a role in confronting the curse of begging. One of the most common frauds in the UAE is impersonating others. The scammers have been choosing famous and well-known personalities and names in order to deceive account holders who receive emails from an allegedly important social, political, or commercial figure. However, the fact is that the transfer of money illegally can result in great legal risks. They may cause legal measures to be taken against the people or companies involved.
Common Online frauds
The most common types of electronic fraud are:
- Identity theft
- Imposter scams (phishing attacks)
- Credit card and debit card fraud
- Mortgage and loan fraud
- Fake cheque scams
- Employment scams
- Online fraud involving malware and advance fee scams
- Charity fraud
- Internet ticket fraud
- Online gift card fraud
- Counterfeit postal money orders fraud
- Purchase fraud
It would not be wrong to say that the increasing use of digital technologies in the online transfer of funds plays an essential role in the services sector. However, the transfer of money to an unworthy party is a violation of financial and visual laws in most countries worldwide. Violators are penalized with imprisonment or exposure to fines or large financial compensations. So, make sure of the authenticity of the commodity to which the transfer is made and ensure that the latter is entitled to funds.