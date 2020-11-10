Uber to allow users to book rides 30 days in advance?How?





This isn’t totally new in some ways. Since 2016, Uber has been letting users schedule rides in advance. Lyft also allows people to book rides in advance for up to seven days. But now, the feature is getting a new brand name, some significant improvements to how drivers are linked to riders, and a service fee to encourage drivers to accept these advance bookings.

Uber Reserve is distinctive from the scheduling feature of the company in that it now has a clear spot on the home screen of the app and allows individuals to book up to 30 days in advance. When the novel coronavirus pandemic hit in March, the company had already worked on Reserve. But the company said it has since accelerated the feature ‘s development because it has seen an upsurge in scheduled trips.

“Uber now also offers users the option of scheduling rides, but managers said the new Reserve feature also allows riders to favour specific drivers and if a reserved ride does not arrive on time, provides $50 in credit. Since the start of the pandemic in March, booked rides have seen a surge in demand”, said Uber Reserve Product Lead Geoff Tam-Scott.

If the captain is going to be late, an on-time guarantee that will give users $50 in U-Cash if their driver is even a minute late for the ride they have booked. The ride-hailing company toasted in two other advantages, an additional 15-minute grace period. The company also stated that Uber Cash will come directly from Uber, not the driver’s earnings.

Surely, we are in dire need of this feature to be operated in Pakistan. Although saving time is at the core of our service, we decided to take this concept to the next level by providing more versatile accessibility capabilities that work into your life, said Uber spokesperson.