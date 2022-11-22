Ubisoft Reveals To Bring PC Games Back To Steam

Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of information, Ubisoft will start bringing its games to Steam again. It is nearly four years after it turned its attention to the Epic Games Store and its own Connect launcher. The first one among the PC Games to come back on steam is the publisher’s biggest game of the last few years, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla , which will be available on Steam on December 6th. Reports claim that City builder Anno 1800 and the free-to-play Roller Champions will also make their way to Steam at a later date.

A Ubisoft spokesperson recently told:

“We’re constantly evaluating how to bring our games to different audiences wherever they are while providing a consistent player ecosystem through Ubisoft Connect,” “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Anno 1800, and Roller Champions are among the Ubisoft titles that will be releasing on Steam.”

According to the latest reports, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive on Steam just as Ubisoft releases the game’s last content update. The Last Chapter will also arrive on December 6th, which will bring about the conclusion of Eivor’s story and tie up some storylines. However, the gaming company confirmed that it will not add a New Game + mode because:

“it realized that the depth of the game gave us limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding.”

Recent report claim that Valve is preparing for Steam’s autumn sale, which will start on Tuesday at 1 PM ET and will run through November 29th. The event will be live during Black Friday and Cyber Monday as well. It will include discounts on many games and you’ll be able to score deals on the likes of Hitman 3, Stray, Hades, Deathloop, Cyberpunk 2077, God of War, Disco Elysium, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and many more.

