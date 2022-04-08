UET Wins the Microsoft Imagine Cup 2022 Co-organized by Microsoft & HEC

The Microsoft Imagine Cup 2022 was won by Peshawar University of Engineering and Technology. This is the first time UET Peshawar has received this honor. According to a statement released here on Thursday, the Imagine Cup 2022 was co-organized by Microsoft and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Islamabad.

The Microsoft Imagine Cup dubbed the “Olympics of Technology,” is the world’s largest technology hackathon, with the goal of bridging the gap between academia and industry. A total of 700 teams competed in various competitions.

The UET team Reliance competed and won the Pakistan National Winners award with their project “Healthcare 360,” which is a final year project at the Department of Computer Systems Engineering, headed by Raja Ahmed and team members Mr. Ashley Alex Jacob, Miss Syeda Fatima Ashoor, and Miss Affifa Zainab Ahmad, supervised by Prof Dr. Laiq Hassan and Miss Engr. Naina Said of DCSE under the leadership of Chairman DCSE Prof Dr. Nasi.

The team represented Pakistan at the global level and managed to attain the 9th spot out of 16 teams from the Americas, Asia Pacific, India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Global Microsoft Corporation granted the UET team a prize of 150,000 Rupees and $10,000 USD as seed cash for their firm.

The closing ceremony took place digitally at the HEC auditorium, where the winners and runners-up had been announced the day before. Prof Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice-Chancellor of UET Peshawar, spoke at the ceremony through video conferencing on behalf of the UET Peshawar community. He praised the DCES team’s efforts in assisting students in bridging the gap between academia and industry.

