Ufone & PTCL Together Launches New Anthem for Islamabad United

The cricket fervor is at its peak as we are witnessing some high octane clashes between the six teams of Pakistan Super League. To add onto the passion and joy of fans, teams have introduced their new anthems as well. Recently, PSL’s most popular team, Islamabad United launched their official song Kitna Raula Daale Ga with a fresh and unique beat.

The two minute long video is produced in collaboration with Ufone and PTCL who are the premium sponsors of Islamabad United. The song celebrates the spirit of the game and reintroduces us to the joy of street cricket.

This is not the first time Ufone and PTCL have extended their support to Islamabad United, songs have been produced for the team in the previous editions as well. However, this time the joy and hope which the song brings in is a notch higher.

Youth icon Abdullah Qureshi has lended his vocals for the song and ace composer Xulfi has composed the new anthem. Xulfi has also produced the official PSL anthem “Groove Mera” which initiated a lot of debate.

The two time PSL champions have featured their top players in the new song including captain Shadab Khan, iconic Alex Hales, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and fast bowler Hasan Ali.

Ufone and PTCL have launched this anthem with the hope that it resonates with all fans believing firmly that any anthem is a celebration of the cricket revival in the country.

As a favourite brand of the IU team, this anthem by Ufone and PTCL will serve as a celebration of the team’s efforts and a boost in morale. With many more games to come, we wish for this edition of the PSL to become one for the ages and a nail-biter for all Pakistanis.

We wish for fans of the PSL to enjoy this edition!