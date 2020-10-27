Ufone Prepaid Voice Packages- Details





Ufone, the brand of youth, has always come up with some exciting offers, be it voice, SMS or Data. Ufone Prepaid Voice Packages are the ultimate source of fun, that let users make calls to all networks at low rates with zero daily charges.

Ufone Prepaid Voice Packages

Though such offers are designed for customers with less budget, however, other customers can also leverage the advantages of such packages. Below are the packages designed by Ufone.

UWon:

Any Network, Any Time – One Rate. An extremely simple per minute call rate. Call any network within Pakistan for just Rs. 2.99 incl. tax / Minute with no daily charges.

Ufone and PTCL Rs. 2.99 incl. tax / Minute Other Local Networks Rs. 2.99 incl. tax / Minute SMS local Rs. 2.03+tax SMS International Rs. 5.98+tax Internet Rs. 2.50+tax per MB, On usage of 25 MBs, 150 MBs free till midnight Dial *444*1# or SMS 1 to 444

Super Sasta Package: