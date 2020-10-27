Ufone Prepaid Voice Packages- Details
Ufone, the brand of youth, has always come up with some exciting offers, be it voice, SMS or Data. Ufone Prepaid Voice Packages are the ultimate source of fun, that let users make calls to all networks at low rates with zero daily charges.
Ufone Prepaid Voice Packages
Though such offers are designed for customers with less budget, however, other customers can also leverage the advantages of such packages. Below are the packages designed by Ufone.
UWon:
Any Network, Any Time – One Rate. An extremely simple per minute call rate. Call any network within Pakistan for just Rs. 2.99 incl. tax / Minute with no daily charges.
|Ufone and PTCL
|Rs. 2.99 incl. tax / Minute
|Other Local Networks
|Rs. 2.99 incl. tax / Minute
|SMS local
|Rs. 2.03+tax
|SMS International
|Rs. 5.98+tax
|Internet
|Rs. 2.50+tax per MB, On usage of 25 MBs, 150 MBs free till midnight
|Dial
|*444*1# or SMS 1 to 444
Super Sasta Package:
Affordability that gives U more reasons to talk. Unbelievably low prices relative to prevalent ones in the industry. Low rate of Rs. 1.49 incl. tax / 30 Sec 24 hours a day, without any daily charges.
|Ufone and PTCL
|Rs. 1.49 incl. tax / 30 Sec
|Other Local Networks
|Rs. 1.49 incl. tax / 30 Sec
|SMS local
|Rs. 2.03+tax
|SMS International
|Rs. 5.98+tax
|Internet
|Rs. 2.50+tax per MB, On usage of 25 MBs, 150 MBs free till midnight
|Dial
|*5678# or purchase a new Ufone SIM
Terms and Conditions:
- Additional call setup charges of 12 paisa + tax will be charged on every call.
- Default internet rate on all prepaid packages is just Rs. 2.50+tax per MB at a charging pulse of 512 Kbs. On the usage of 25 MBs you will get 150 MBs free till midnight. To check remaining resources dial *707#.
- Offer is valid for prepaid customers only.
- Standard charges of Rs. 11.95 apply on package conversion.
- No voice offers are available on this package.
- International Direct Dialing, Data and SMS Buckets & offers are available on this package.
- Uth Pack or Uth packages offers are not available on this package.
- Default internet rate on all prepaid packages is just Rs. 2.50+tax per MB at a charging pulse of 512 KB.
- On the usage of 25 MB, 150 MB free till midnight.
- To check remaining resources dial *707#.
- Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA
