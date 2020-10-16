Now Enjoy 100 SMS with Ufone International SMS Bucket
Ufone always has some amazing packages for its users especially its international roaming packages are up to the mark. While going abroad, one thing that it’s necessary is staying connected with loved ones and what is more appropriate then SMS bucket that provides you with 100 SMS? Ufone international SMS bucket makes life easier and helps you communicate without the fear of overcharging.
Ufone International SMS Bucket- Offer Details
Ufone always manages to come up with the absolute best offers for our valued customers. Here are the offer details:
|SMS Count
|Price
|Validity
|Activation
|100
|Rs 5.96 + Tax
|24 Hours
|SMS “sub” to 6055 or dial *6055#
Terms and Conditions:
- SMS Buckets do not include Premium SMS
- User can check the remaining SMS in the bucket by sending blank SMS on 606
- One user can only subscribe to the bucket once a day
- In order to provide optimal quality of services to all subscribers during the heavy traffic period, SMS Packages shall be automatically revised or suspended on Religious and National Holiday, regular SMS and data charges shall apply for such duration
- Any network not covered in the list is not covered
- Regional (Federal/Provincial) taxes may apply. For details about regional taxes, click here
- Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA
How to Activate this offer:
In order to activate this offer, head to Ufone international roaming page. Select the country where you are going or SMS “sub” to 6055.
