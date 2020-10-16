Now Enjoy 100 SMS with Ufone International SMS Bucket





Ufone always has some amazing packages for its users especially its international roaming packages are up to the mark. While going abroad, one thing that it’s necessary is staying connected with loved ones and what is more appropriate then SMS bucket that provides you with 100 SMS? Ufone international SMS bucket makes life easier and helps you communicate without the fear of overcharging.

Ufone International SMS Bucket- Offer Details

Ufone always manages to come up with the absolute best offers for our valued customers. Here are the offer details:

SMS Count Price Validity Activation 100 Rs 5.96 + Tax 24 Hours SMS “sub” to 6055 or dial *6055#

Terms and Conditions:

SMS Buckets do not include Premium SMS

User can check the remaining SMS in the bucket by sending blank SMS on 606

One user can only subscribe to the bucket once a day

In order to provide optimal quality of services to all subscribers during the heavy traffic period, SMS Packages shall be automatically revised or suspended on Religious and National Holiday, regular SMS and data charges shall apply for such duration

Any network not covered in the list is not covered

Regional (Federal/Provincial) taxes may apply. For details about regional taxes, click here

Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA

How to Activate this offer:

In order to activate this offer, head to Ufone international roaming page. Select the country where you are going or SMS “sub” to 6055.

