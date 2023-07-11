ChatGPT made a significant impact globally upon its launch in November of the previous year. The system has the ability to quickly generate information in response to prompts. OpenAI has recently introduced several new features for its AI chatbot. Google and Microsoft have joined the AI chatbot trend with their own versions called Bard and Bing, respectively. ChatGPT appears to be experiencing a loss of coherence for the first time.

In June, ChatGPT experienced a global decline in traffic for the first time since last November on both its mobile and online editions. Additionally, this is the first time that the AI chatbot has experienced such a drop in monthly traffic and unique visitors.

An analytics company, SimilarWeb found that the number of people going to OpenAI’s site for ChatGPT fell by 9.7 percent around the world in June. At the same time, the number of unique users fell by 5.7%. Also, visitors spent 8.5% less time on the page than they did before. OpenAI released ChatGPT for iOS in May, and since then it has been downloaded 17 million times around the world. But there was also a drop in the number of people who downloaded the app.

According to a recent report by SimilarWeb, the ChatGPT website continues to draw in a larger number of visitors compared to both Bing, Microsoft’s search engine and Character.AI. OpenAI’s AI chatbot has become a force to be reckoned with, attracting an impressive 1.5 million visitors each month. This remarkable feat has propelled the chatbot to secure a spot among the top 20 websites worldwide. OpenAI’s creation has undoubtedly captivated a vast audience, solidifying its position as a prominent player in the realm of artificial intelligence.

In a noteworthy development, it has come to light that Google Bard, along with other generative AI-based platforms, has experienced a surge in traffic. This increase in user activity has caught the attention of industry observers and is worth noting. Interest in ChatGPT appears to be declining, but conclusions remain uncertain.

According to a recent report by SimilarWeb, it appears that the level of interest in ChatGPT, the popular language model developed by OpenAI, may be on the decline. However, drawing definitive conclusions about this trend is proving to be a challenging task. The analytics firm’s findings suggest that there has been a noticeable decrease in the overall enthusiasm surrounding ChatGPT. This observation has raised concerns among experts and enthusiasts who closely follow the advancements in artificial intelligence and natural language processing.

The reasons behind the decrease in traffic and engagement among users of ChatGPT remain unclear. The decrease in user engagement with AI chatbots can be largely attributed to the onset of summer vacations for educational institutions and college students. Additionally, there are instances where individuals have only briefly interacted with the chatbot before moving on, at least for the time being.

Check Out: Over 100,000 Stolen ChatGPT Account Credentials Sold on Dark Web