Pakistan’s e-commerce retail solution startup, Unity Retail, has successfully raised a six-figure (USD) Seed funding round from Boston Equity Partners. The startup was launched in 2017 and the founders were Shoaib Ahsan and Atif Sami. Unity Retail was re-launched in 2019 as a retail network that enables retail brands to easily sell their product or services on multiple online and offline marketplaces.

Because of its intelligence, the startup connects e-commerce platforms directly to courier services to improve order processing and delivery. It also offers an end solution to brands for automatically processing orders and removing the need for manual verification.

Unity Retail, Pakistan’s Retail Startup Raises Six-figure Seed Funding

The startup provides its easy-to-use APIs or plugins for platforms like Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce. Similarly, it allowed brands like Zellbury and Ittehad Textiles to streamline their order management process, make data-driven decisions, and optimize both costs and customer experience.

The startup has over 20 local and international logistics companies. Unity Retail allows the merchants to distribute their shipments across multiple last-mile delivery service providers. It also makes it easier for them to reconcile their COD collections. Unity Retail claims that the merchants can save up to PKR 50 on every order processed through its platform.

Show Some Love! <3



Mohammed Atif Sami, the co-founder and CEO of Unity Retail in a statement said,

“Empowering merchants to fully leverage the potential of e-commerce is at the core of Unity Retail’s mission. The growing interest in our platform with zero marketing spend is a testament to the market demand for our offering and we are very proud to onboard investors that share our vision of democratizing access to e-commerce.”

The startup has processed orders worth $90 million ever since its re-launch and reached almost 200 clients during the pandemic

Shoaib Ahsan, the co-founder and Chief Product Officer of the startup, said,

“We are keen on democratizing ecommerce for Pakistan. Our solution allows any local or international player to have out of the box access to the biggest fulfillment network in Pakistan overnight as well as realize best in the business ecommerce operations practices.”

Arif Baigmohamed, the Founding Partner of Boston Equity Partners, said,

“While the demand for the services of United Retail is significant at the enterprise level, the real scale is where the platform makes it easy for SMEs and home-based entrepreneurs to leverage the e-commerce opportunity through a plug and play solution. These dynamics have been validated in other markets with players like ShipRocket in India, Easyparcel in Southeast Asia, and other players in North America.”

Source: Menabytes