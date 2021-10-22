Unleash your creativity! Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, with a featherweight design & exciting colours

Global tech leader Xiaomi has hit the Pakistani market with another device, the 11 Lite 5G NE is their latest drop. With a super sleek design and expert craftsmanship the phone weighs approximately 158g with an elegant & sleek body of 6.81 mm thickness, the phone is truly a weightless wonder to carry around. The ultra-wide tele-macro lenses ensure stunning photography and video results.

Unleash the creativity inside you with the improved and innovative 64MP main camera. Xiaomi continues its heritage of best-in-class camera feature delivery. The Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is a must have for anyone with an eye for style. Four beautiful color variants to match the style of its owner, along with the traditional colors this time there is a brand new color – Snowflake White. So the device in your hands is aesthetically pleasing. The Qualcomm processor ensures blazing-fast performance, which makes this device perfect for everyday use while also keeping in mind durability and endurance.

Lets not forget the absolutely amazing battery life, a large 4250 mAH battery which supports 33W fast charging to provide power throughout the day. Eye catching colors, easy grip body and latest hardwares make Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE one of the slimmest and lightest 5G smartphones in the industry, without compromising on capabilities and value for money.

Oh did I mention that it’s 5G supported? So the speed is nothing like we’ve ever experienced before. With the pre-booking live since 4th October, 2021, you can now get your hands on this super sleek & stylish device.