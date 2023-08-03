After “Patching” the stolen mobile phones, a new business started in Karachi. The mafia involved in the illegal business resells the stolen mobile phones after patching. “Patching” is changing its International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number so that no one could track it.

The common citizens cannot identify fraud while buying such mobile phones. The person selling a stolen cellphone just has to pay Rs500 to Rs1000 to change its IMEI number.

Unveiling “Patching”: The Emerging Business of Stolen Mobile Phones in Karachi

Check Also: Demand For Smuggled Phones Thrives In AJK, GB

Market sources say that only IMEI number-checking websites, the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), or expert technicians can check or restore the original IMEI number of a patched phone.

Additionally, the sellers are selling the patched mobile phone at a price of Rs10,000 to 15,000 cheaper than the original price.

The sources further said that the mafia is patching Samsung’s Note series, OnePlus, Motorola, and other local mobiles. Moreover, the mafia is operating in Orangi Town, Banaras, Quaidabad, Sakhi Hassan, and Saddar.

Another alarming situation is that shopkeepers selling such phones have contact with the police and government agencies.

According to sources, a large number of seized mobile phones are smuggled from Karachi to Quetta by cars or buses. Moreover, big illegal mobile phone patching workshops are operating in Quetta. The mobile phones that cannot be patched are smuggled to Afghanistan.

Before buying any smartphone from any shop, people should use IMEI checking website to verify the IMEI of the mobile phone they are purchasing. In case of doubt, they can also contact CPLC.

See Also: How to Report/Block Stolen Mobile Phones in Pakistan?