Update to Google Translate adds more accuracy to Offline Translation

There are times in your life when you want to talk to someone who has a different language to yours. What’s the first thing that comes to your mind? Of course, there is no other name but Google Translator. It is also widely used to convert Urdu into English when we Pakistanis forget any specific word. Due to its user-friendly nature, it is the most widely used translation tool and it offers some great features for its users. It is a great tool to use when you are travelling to some other country where there are linguistic issues. One of the most useful feature it offers while travelling is an offline translation. After realizing its dire need, Google has updated it with more precision. Update to Google Translate will solve many issues that we used to witness before.

The offline translation is a blessing in disguise especially when you are at a place where there is less or no internet connectivity. The company has added extra convenience to make the feature more accurate than before. Previously, sometimes the text converted was not exactly accurate to which many people complain about the company to make it better.

Update to Google Translate bring Offline Translation for Urdu

Google Translation new Update promises enhanced accuracy across most of the languages. In this update, more emphasis is put on the grammar and word choice to make conversation effective and natural.

Usually, Accuracy is difficult when it comes to software translating things for you. Let’s not forget each and every word in English can be used in many different contexts. So, it becomes difficult for a computer to decide which context the word should be used. However, after Google boosts the improvements of up to 20% so the app will render high accuracy sentences.

This update to the offline translation feature of Google can be found in the latest version 6.4. The update has brought offline capabilities to 10 more languages, including Urdu.

Also Read: Material Design Theme Is Rolling Out To Google Translate Web