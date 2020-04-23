Video game sales in March reached their highest in over ten years, as people turned to games like “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” and “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” because of lockdowns to curb the spread of the COID-19. According to data from research firm NPD, the sales of gaming software, hardware and accessories in the US jumped 35% to $1.6 billion last month from a year earlier.

The exchanges and growth are the highest for the month since March 2008, when sales rose 52% to $1.8 billion, told by Mat Piscatella, an analyst at NPD.

Video Game Sales surge as public stays indoor

Nintendo’s life-simulation name “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”, released last month, triumphed NPD’s best-selling list, accompanied by Activision Blizzard’s battle blockbuster “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare”.

As the COVID-19 shut down the state and forced millions of people inside their homes, individual businesses including gaming, online streaming, e-shopping, and video conferencing have observed a boost in user engagement.

The analysts have anticipated gaming sales to profit in the near-term from the stay-at-home orders. “NBA 2K20” from Take-Two Interactive Software and Sony’s baseball simulation game “MLB: The Show 20” were also among the most marketed games, the data showed.

Also, the sales of gaming consoles like Xbox One, PS 4 and Nintendo Switch increased 63% to $461 million in March from a year earlier. Nintendo Switch hardware sold more than doubled. The new-generation consoles, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5 are presumed to come out at the end of the year.