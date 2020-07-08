The new report has shared that soon the Vietnam-made 5G smartphone will join the industry. In cooperation with US company Qualcomm, VinSmart, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s largest listed company Vingroup, has produced its first 5G smartphones. No 5G smartphone has been manufactured in Vietnam to date. It will the first time that the country will officially distribute the 5G smartphone.

Vietnam-Made 5G Smartphone is on the Way

The upcoming phone will be named as Vsmart Aris 5G. It will be equipped with a Snapdragon 765G module platform from Qualcomm, a wireless technology innovator that is known as the driving force behind the development, launch, and 5G expansion. The phone will be running on a quantum security chip.

It features a Super AMOLED 6.39″ display and the internal storage is 8GB RAM. The powerhouse of the phone is fueled by a huge 4,000 mAh battery.

The network speed of the device was eight times higher than 4G, which is confirmed by the measurement center of the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

VinSmart has not yet shared a word about the official price of the Aris 5G nor it said anything that when it will hit the market. There is also no information about how many units it plans to produce. Apparently, the company is focusing on the low-end segment of the market.

Vietnam has started the trial of 5G in May this year. However, the recent pandemic can delay the commercial 5G launches.

