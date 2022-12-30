Vivo Appoints Babar Azam as the Brand Ambassador for V25 Series

Advertisement

vivo, the leading global technology brand, today announced Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan Cricket team, as the brand ambassador for its latest V Series smartphones — vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e. Everyone, including Babar Azam, is in awe of the soon-to-be-launched smartphone’s amazing cutting-edge camera features and distinctive color-changing glass design.

Babar Azam is one of the best athletes in the nation and is the only cricketer in the world to hold a top-five spot in all rankings. Babar is a great example for Pakistan’s young people — making him a perfect fit for a youth-centric brand like vivo. This collaboration further strengthens the brand’s connection with the local consumers of Pakistan through him.

On the occasion, Babar Azam, Captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team said, “For the high-end V25 series, I am ecstatic to collaborate with vivo, a company that is focused on the consumers and is incredibly inventive. Since I can remember, I have been a keen follower of the brand and have always been drawn to their cutting-edge technologies. It gives me sheer joy to be affiliated with vivo, and I’m thrilled to represent a company that our nation’s youth likes and values.”

vivo V25 series

vivo is once again prepared to take the industry by storm with its soon-to-be-launched smartphones in the wake of the enormous success of the V23 Series. Both of the V25 series smartphones sport a Color-changing glass surface and have excellent camera capabilities and user-friendly image technologies.

A 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Rear Camera on the V25 5G and V25e shoots photographs and videos in ultra-HD even in dim lighting. Moreover, the V25 Series includes a 4500mAh battery and a 44W FlashCharge to ensure a seamless experience.

Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan, commented,

“vivo adheres to the idea of ‘BENFEN,’ which is a philosophy that emphasizes doing the right thing and doing it correctly. vivo fully embodies this BENFEN trait through its numerous activities — creating a brand that values local talent, culture, and shifting customer tastes. We have always emphasized innovation, cutting-edge design, and perfection in our products to give our customers the best. We think Babar Azam, whose drive to follow his passion has made him one of Pakistan’s most popular young celebrities, is a prime example of these traits. The V25 Series is the pinnacle of vivo’s design technological breakthroughs; it features a color-changing glass that will enchant users and transport them to a fantastical realm with its appealing appearance. We are thrilled to have the captain of the Pakistan cricket team serve as our V25 series ambassador because he so well embodies the modern smartphone user, and young people all throughout the nation adore his charismatic demeanour.”

vivo V25 series will be launched soon in Pakistan. For more details please visit official product page at vivo’s website: https://www.vivo.com/pk/activity/v25-warmup

