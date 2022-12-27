vivo Rewind 2022 – A Blockbuster Year of Innovation and Growth

Advertisement

Lately, smartphones have surpassed all other tools in importance in our everyday lives. You can do everything on your smartphone, including searching for information, accessing your data, documenting significant moments, or simply amusing yourself by watching videos or having a blast playing games. vivo, a leading global technology company has constantly offered its clients with best-in-class smartphones loaded with features like ample storage, long battery life, and a potent processor enabling users to browse various apps and play high-definition games.

Advertisement

Let’s look at vivo’s successes this year as we anticipate an even more innovative and power-packed year for vivo in 2023.

Charging your smartphones has never been so convenient

Users choose a dependable smartphone with a quick processor, a tonne of storage, and a battery that charges quickly. Hence, vivo has never compromised with any feature, the brand’s smartphones can run for long hours on a single charge with a massive battery. The Y35 comes with 44W FlashCharge and Y21 comes with 18W Fast Charge technology.

Advertisement

vivo Energy Guardian, which further optimizes the phone’s total power consumption to increase the battery’s performance, the gadget is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery. Thanks to these characteristics, the phone can rapidly start up and efficiently manage its energy. Customers never have to worry about running out of battery power with any of their models because it can manage up to 2 days of standby time, more than half a day of online HD video streaming, or nearly 7 hours of your preferred graphics-intensive games, due to the AI power saving technology.

Smooth user experience

Ensuring industry-leading performance across all usage scenarios, the V23 5G includes significant hardware enhancements. The vivo V23 5G comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM. The vivo V23 5G allows users to run multiple apps and high-resolution games simultaneously without experiencing any buffering.

Advertisement

The smartphone’s MediaTek Dimensity 920 supplies flagship-level performance, enabling vivo to keep its reputation for supplying a premium experience, quick app launch, and installation times. The vivo Y33T, on the other hand, provides consumers with lag-free gameplay, ample storage, and long battery life. The smartphone has an outstanding feature set that delivers excellent daily performance.

A Snapdragon 680 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage are included in the vivo Y33T. The smartphone’s ability to run multiple apps concurrently without crashing enables users to do any task without worrying about performance or storage. Videos, photos, and programs can all be readily stored on the smartphone along with other heavier data.

Advertisement

Additionally, V23e offers 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of ROM, which helps in enhancing performance and delivering a seamless user experience. It is run on Funtouch OS 12, which was developed as part of vivo’s ongoing efforts to improve the operating system to meet the needs of various users. With an Extended RAM 2.0, a liquid cooling system, and Ultra Game Mode for the best gaming experience, gamers may experience incredibly smooth performance.

The Qualcomm octa-core Snapdragon 680, a 6nm platform with four A73 cores and four A53 cores running at up to 2.4GHz, is the brain of the Y35. Performance can be 10% higher, as a result, making it simpler to manage huge apps or features like gaming. Speaking of gaming, the new Esports Mode in Ultra Game Mode now adds the highest level of realism to regular game play, which is best displayed in online or high-definition games.

Advertisement

Additionally, the ear-customized audio effect enhances sound so well that playing video games can practically make you feel like you’re on the battlefield! With the new built-in Picture-in-Picture feature, you can now enjoy gaming at a professional level and play with friends more easily than before. You may play games while conversing on your chosen social networking channels by simply sliding three fingers upward.

Stunning design

Y35 comes with its 6.58-inch FHD+ Display Screen, delivering a super clear and vivid visual experience wherever you are. The rich colour screen combines various elements perfectly, allowing a soothing look and protecting eyes from blue light with Eye Protection mode when turned on. Moreover, it also has a Side Fingerprint design and Face Wake feature, which gives a sleek and classy look while making user interaction nearly effortless.

vivo’s entire idea has been to make top-notch features available to youngsters. This is a smartphone that the millennial generation simply must have because of its sleek design and excellent performance. If anyone wants a smartphone that is ideal for their daily activities, the vivo smartphones are a great option available in the market.

Check Also: vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan