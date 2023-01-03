vivo V25 Series Sets New Standards for Smartphone Performance and Design

Advertisement

A new feather has been added to vivo’s cap with the launch of the highly anticipated V25 series. Known for its innovative design technology and exquisite camera, the V series is a favourite among several consumers. The latest addition to the series proves to be no exception as both the V25 5G and V25e feature world-class photography and an elegant design that is complimented by powerful performance. Read on to find out more about the features of the phones in this new and exciting series.

Advertisement

Photography of the highest level

Both smartphones in the series are equipped with an excellent imaging system. With a 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Rear Camera on both the V25 5G and V25e, users will be able to capture high-quality photos with ease. Furthermore, the rear camera has Hybrid Image Stabilization, which combines Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) to produce clear videos, even when the camera is shaking, allowing users to capture vivid details during video recording. The V25 5G features a 50MP AF HD Portrait front camera, which offers best-in-class selfie experience, while the V25e features a 32MP FF front camera that offers breakthrough imaging technology. A new Vlog Movie feature is also available in devices in this series, which provides multiple built-in video templates for various scenarios such as dining out or travelling. It offers 15-20 templates for each scenario to help users get inspiration and shoot and edit their vlogs more efficiently. With such high-quality camera features, vivo ensures that users can capture their memories on any occasion, whether it be a solo outing or a family outing.

Advertisement

Fashion Forward Design

The design of this series of phones surprises users with its beautiful appearance. Through the series’ innovative Colour-Changing Glass technology, vivo has mastered the art of designing a smartphone that combines leading technology with aesthetics. When exposed to sunlight, the Colour Changing Glass feature gradually changes the colour of the rear panel; once the rear panel is out of the sun, the colour reverts to its original shade. Further complementing this is Fluorite AG Glass which creates a shimmering appearance on the back cover. This smartphone features a flat frame and a two-step design that makes it both convenient and easy to carry. Thanks to these excellent design features, users do not have to purchase additional phone accessories such as coloured cases to maintain their style. Therefore, consumers can feel like they’re getting two phones for the price of one.

Performance of the highest calibre

Advertisement

This series has been designed with intelligent features to help users get the most out of their daily activities. With an extended RAM 3.0, the V25 5G can perform multiple tasks simultaneously without experiencing any lag. Users can switch between apps and run multiple apps simultaneously with extra 8GB of RAM without experiencing lags in the overall performance of the device. Both the V25 5G and V25e are equipped with powerful processors, a 6nm 5G processor D900 in the V25 5G and a 6nm G99 in the V25e, which allow the devices to deliver a fast performance while also ensuring a smooth gaming experience. The V25 Series features a 4500mAh battery and 44W Flash Charge, so users can take full advantage of the phone’s premium features without worrying about battery life, as well as charge it quickly and efficiently.

vivo seems to have spent considerable time and effort developing and creating the smartphones in these two series. Each device offers outstanding features that leave nothing to be desired in terms of smartphone quality. There is no reason why users should miss the opportunity to own any of these two exceptional devices.

Check Also: vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful Camera Capabilities