vivo Introduces V21 with 44MP OIS Night Selfie System at PKR 59,999

vivo has launched its new V21 Series in Pakistan at a star-studded event tonight. The vivo V21 is the latest addition to the longstanding V-series smartphones, which is widely known for providing consumers with fashion-forward, high-performance, and camera-focused devices at competitive prices.

The spectacular launch event was attended by vivo’s Brand Ambassadors, Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir, both considered as the youth icons in Pakistan – while the hosting was done by the talented actor, Azfar Rehman. The launch event included product keynote, KOL reviews and fun games for both the celebrities and the live audience – making it even more entertaining.

vivo Introduces V21 with 44MP OIS Night Selfie System – Sleek Design Perfect Shot

The newly launched vivo V21 showcases a unique 44-Megapixel Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) front camera packed in a sleek and slim design, developed to deliver a mobile experience where advanced technology meets style.

The front camera is equipped with a 44MP OIS Night Selfie System that includes innovative features like 44MP OIS Super Night Selfie, Selfie Spotlight, AI Night Portrait with AI Night Algorithm to provide users with an ultimate night selfie experience.

On the rear, the 64MP OIS Night Camera delivers a superior night photography experience with features like OIS Super Night Mode, OIS Ultra-Stable Video, etc., and many other secondary features to handle wide-angle photography and more complex shots like macro photography.

All the innovative features of V21 harness the power, connectivity, and speed that can satisfy contemporary high-end smartphone users, who demand exceptional device performance. The V21 is a unique package and an ideal companion for an ultra-stable and smooth vlogging experience, through which users can create, capture and explore their surroundings and moments in any environment.

Optical Image Stabilization with outstanding night vision

The V21 features a unique 44MP front camera that combines OIS with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) for ultra-stable shots, creating a software-hardware synergy to capture clearer selfies and high-quality videos anytime, anywhere.

Capturing pristine night shots, action shots, and 4K videos, this front camera is designed to create a versatile imagery experience, even in environments where lighting is limited. As part of the 44MP OIS Night Selfie System, the 44MP OIS Super Night selfie feature can significantly extend the exposure time in night scenes, thus increasing the amount of light intake, reducing noise, and making night-time selfies clearer and brighter.

Furthermore, the AI Night Portrait improves background brightness and night imaging effects by reducing noise in dark environments and enables better focus and clarity for faces, while the OIS stabilizes the camera to enable greater light exposure. It uses a powerful AI Night Algorithm that intelligently fixes details of portrait pictures in extremely dark environments through AI brightening and AI noise reduction.

To improve the camera’s ability to capture light in low light scenarios, the Selfie Spotlight feature in the V21 front camera uses two OLED spotlights located under the front panel, which can be turned on while taking photos and recording videos. It simulates the professional fill light of a photography studio to ensure that the subject is well-lit and can be seen clearly, even at night.

The smartphone comes with many other creative features such as an Eye Autofocus to capture subject’s eyes in real-time; Dual View Video, which records videos from both sides of the smartphone; Double Exposure for premium art photos easily and quickly; and Child Face Beauty and Personal Facial Feature to help users let their creativity shine through.

7.29mm Ultra Slim AG Design smartphone speaks sophistication

V21 has a sleek, minimalist flat frame design in a 7.29mm thin body to meet customers’ demand for a sophisticated and stylish smartphone to match their lifestyle. vivo’s signature Dual-Tone Step Design is an ingenious layered design that refrains from an otherwise bulky look and makes the rear camera lighter and simpler. The V21 sets a high standard for balancing advanced technology with a sleek outlook.

The front of the smartphone packs an E3 AMOLED Display with a 90Hz High Refresh Rate, which enables optimal screen brightness, contrast, colour vividness, blue light eye protection, and much more. The backside features a brand new AG Glass back with trendy colour themes inspired by nature — Arctic White, Sunset Dazzle and Dusk Blue.

A collection of features designed to enhance all aspects of users’ smart lifestyles

The smartphone runs on an MTK Dimensity 800U processor. V21 supports a display refresh rate of up to 90Hz, delivering smoother visual effects and a more coherent viewing experience while effectively reducing ghosting and latency when playing games. Furthermore, the 33W FlashCharge allows users to power up the smartphone in no time and stay on the move.

Price and availability

The all new vivo V21 is currently available for pre-booking across Pakistan with the price tag of Rs. 59,999 and will be available for sale from June 8, 2021.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V21 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V21 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v21



