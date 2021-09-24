vivo Is All Set to Introduce Smartphone of Choice with The Upcoming Y33s

vivo has revolutionized the budget smartphone market by introducing premium features in affordable mid-range devices. Now, the brand is looking to enhance its Y series portfolio with the upcoming innovative yet affordable smartphone. vivo is all set to expand its mid-range smartphone lineup with the all-new Y33s, a budget-friendly smartphone that delivers top-notch performance without burning a hole in the pocket.

Perfectly crafted for the young, on-the-go generation of today, the Y33s is expected to offer every feature one could ever need in terms of storage, performance, camera, and battery. We expect it to have 8GB RAM + 4GB Extended RAM. The Extended RAM 2.0 feature offered by vivo in their latest smartphone series allocates a portion of the internal storage as virtual RAM, allowing users to run heavy applications and games. Even with multiple apps running in the background, the phone shall perform smoothly.

What we are most excited about is the smartphone’s advanced camera. As per recent rumors and reports, the Y33s will boast a triple camera set up with a 50MP Main Camera, along with various camera modes allowing users to capture ultra-clear, high-definition photographs.

Affordable smartphones are often plagued with sub-par battery lives, but vivo is all set to change that! As per the leaks, Y33s is said to have a 5000mAh battery along with 18W Fast Charge capability. Even with such a heavy battery and other hardware, the phone is said to be extremely lightweight and slim.

It is also supposed to have a stylish design aesthetic with a premium in-hand feel. From what we can pick from reports, the smartphone is beautifully crafted and punches way above its weight in terms of design and overall looks.

If recent leaks are anything to go by, users are in for a treat. A power-packed device with a slim, light, and trendy exterior is something all consumers demand, and vivo seems to be hitting all the right notes with the Y33s. If you are looking for a fully loaded yet budget-friendly smartphone, keep an eye out for upcoming vivo Y33s. We are expecting to get more details soon.

Stay tuned as we reveal more about the product in the coming days.