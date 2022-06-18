Vivo Offers Amazing Bundles on Daraz Shopping Expo 2022

As a Platinum Partner, vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has teamed up with Daraz, Pakistan’s top e-commerce website and marketplace. vivo recognises its high demand and the impact it has had on the country. To show its appreciation for the people’s love and support, Vivo is providing its fans with a variety of offers and rewards this holiday season, while Daraz launches its “Daraz Shopping Expo Campaign.” This consumer-oriented campaign will run from June 15 to June 22 and will include exciting gifts and offers for Vivo customers.

During this campaign, fans can get bundle deals with every smartphone order they place. During the campaign, vivo is offering a wide range of smartphones. The X Series provides an exceptional flagship experience with professional grade cinematography and photography. The V series provides a well-balanced experience of powerful performance, attractive design, and excellent camera capabilities. The youthful Y series, which provides a one-of-a-kind experience of excellence at an affordable price.

Fans can get a Haylou LS05 Smartwatch and a Goodie Box when they buy the latest X80, an LS05 Smartwatch when they buy a V23 5G, QCY T1C Ear Buds when they buy a V23e, Y33T, or Y33s, and a Ramoss 10,000mAh Powerbank when they buy a V23e, Y33T, or Y33s.

That is not all, there is more to this sale than just bundle offers. Customers can also avail free shipping on each and every product they purchase during this Daraz campaign.

Furthermore, Daraz is also launching an all-new game for its customers, the 1 Rupee Game. Customers can participate in this game by purchasing a digital token worth 1 Rupee to enter the lucky draw. One lucky participant will get a chance to win the fabulous Y series Smartphone, the Vivo Y21T.

Top three Pakistani KOLs will go live during the campaign. Mastech on June 15, Phone World’s Moina Shah on June 19, and Pro Pakistani’s Akram Ali on June 22. Daraz is offering giveaways during these Live Shows to the live audience. The giveaway includes Haylou LS05 x 3 Pieces, Romoss 10,000mAh Power Bank x 10 pieces, QCY Ear Buds x 5 Pieces during each session of the live show.

Vivo has yet again proved itself worthy of the love that people in Pakistan shower it with. By offering such gifts and offers, it is no wonder that Vivo is one of the top brands in the country. The brand urges its fans to participate in this campaign and purchase the smartphone of their choice at amazing prices and with various rewards.

Visit vivo’s flagship store at Daraz today: https://click.daraz.pk/e/_7mHOd