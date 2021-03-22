Soon, Vivo will introduce its flagship Vivo X60 series in Pakistan. The company has posted the teaser on its Pakistan’s social media that gives the indication of the arrival of series but it didn’t share release timeline.

Vivo to Bring X60 Series in Pakistan

The standard X60 will come with a hole-punch in the center of the flat display, and an even bezel and reduced chin around it. The phone will have a 6.56” AMOLED panel that is hitting a full HD resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone will have a glass shell and a triple-camera array that has a 48MP OIS supported primary lens, a 13MP 2x portrait lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. On the front of the phone, there is a 32MP lens for selfies. The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery and has a support of 33W fast charging. The phone will be available in 8GB/12GB memory and 128GB/256GB storage variants.

The X60 Pro phone will have an equal razor-thin bezel around its display and carry the same specs and dimensions as the X60. The powerhouse is backed by the 4200 mAh battery and the phone will be available in a next-gen UFS 3.1 12GB+256GB configuration.

The X60 Pro Plus version will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The powerhouse of the phone is backed by the same battery capacity as the X60 Pro, but has the fast charging support over 55W. The camera section of the phone is consist of a 50MP f/1.6 OIS-supported wide lens, an 8MP 5x periscope camera, a 32MP standard telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera.

