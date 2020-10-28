Vivo V20 is distinct from others, Here’s Why?





Vivo unveiled the newest addition to the V series Vivo V20 family that brings thinness to a whole new dimension during the digital launch held last October 23, 2020.

The vivo design team found inspiration for a design that contradicts the idea of “thin smartphone” in daily products and from nature.

What sets the Vivo V20 distinct from others is also the reason that it focuses on features that other manufacturers have either ignored or taken a backseat in search of producing a complete device for smartphones.

This is a smartphone which is supposed to stand out. If the V20 were an employee, it would be the one who wears the most beautiful clothes at work, has a radiant face and uses the most strong hair spray to style each hair strand. A beautifully designed back panel that is available in three glorious colours-Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata, and Sunset Melody-also draws its appeal from the smartphone.

There is a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR10 monitor on the front, which provides bright colors and great viewing angles. The monitor is bright enough, and when using it in outdoor conditions, we did not face any problems. The software is easy to detect and activate the in-display fingerprint scanner. The new mobile imaging breakthrough of the smartphone lies inside the slim nature of the V20 series-the 44MP Eye Autofocus Dual front camera and 64MP back camera.

RAM Management is very strong on Funtouch OS 11, based on Android 11. From where we left them, the apps unlocked. For a phone this sleek, the battery life is surprisingly good. The 4,000 mAh battery will give you a medium use screen-on time of six hours.

In addition to the hood, a Snapdragon 765 G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage could power it. A 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support will power the handset.