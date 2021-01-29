Vivo Upholds its Promise of Clear Shots and Swift Play with the new Vivo Y51s

Vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, has recently launched its latest smartphone in the Y series, vivo Y51s, in Pakistan. Following the legacy of introducing customer-centric innovations, vivo Y51s brings an ultimate smartphone experience at PKR 39,999. vivo Y51s is definitely a star performer in 2021 for the global smartphone maker with impressive features at a favourable price.

Top Features of Vivo Y51s

Key core Features:

8GB+128GB 48 MP Rear Camera 5000 mAh Battery

Other Notable Features:

Stylish Appearance Super Night Camera (Front & Rear Both) Stylish Night Filters

The smartphone carries a healthy memory and storage of 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It has a powerful 5000 mAh battery and 18W Fast Charge technology for a long-lasting and seamless experience. Along with a large battery, Y51s also shines with a 48MP Rear Camera, which has been crafted for clear shots in various light conditions. Let’s deep dive into the experience of Y51s to know it better

Battery and Fast-Charge for an Unstoppable You

Few smartphone makers are innovating according to the need of the hour and including important features that make phones catch up to the lifestyles of the youth. And it is safe to say that vivo has made it to the list with its extra-large 5000 mAh battery coupled with 18W Fast-Charge. vivo clears the battery test with flying colours, the smartphone can recharge up to 70% in approximately 64 minutes*. AI power saving technology of Y51s definitely comes in handy for playing high-powered gaming and even movie watching or music streaming.

The phone can come in handy for binge-watching, learning from YouTube and now amidst the pandemic studying and taking online classes from home. The massive battery will prove very useful for users who are studying or have long working hours.

48MP Rear Camera for your precious daily moments

Y51s enables you to shoot and click different type of content as its 48MP Super Night rear camera is definitely there to help you tap onto your creative side. Y51s carries multiple shooting modes with an AI Triple Camera set-up that gives the camera the power to capture clear shots, during the day as well as the night. The Super Night Mode uses a multi-frame noise reduction algorithm that reduces the noise in photos, making night photography easy for new-learners. It also has four sets of Stylish Night Filters, designed by professional photographers exclusively for vivo, to help user shoot like a seasoned pro. Along with this special mode, vivo Y51s carries Super Wide-Angle Camera and Super Macro Camera. The selfie-camera department also fares well with a 16MP front camera.

Another feather to its cap is the Ultra-Stable video feature that is becoming increasingly popular with vivo phones. With more and more users becoming the next generation content stars, the ultra-stable video which hosts Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology can be called a must have for smartphone users. The new technology of Y51s crops and aligns individual frames, which is further supported by an algorithm that automatically corrects for shaky movements.

Endless streaming with eye pleasing visual experience

The Y51s carries a 6.58-inch Halo FullView™ Display with FHD+ resolution; providing a wide view for both videos and games and the colors come alive. And the special eye protection mode when enabled, allows the display to filter out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain, which is another reason to buy the smartphone for people who work for long hours as well as study and are inclined towards online classes.

Performance features

One of the key features of vivo Y51s is sturdy performance and an unhindered experience that it provides the users with vivo’s FunTouch OS 11 coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

Adding to ease of usage, Y51s carries Side Mounted Fingerprint Scanner which turns on the display and unlocks the smartphone at the same time. Alternatively, with Face Wake, the phone is unlocked when you pick up and wake it.

Conclusion

In conclusion, vivo Y51s is a great phone for users looking for a powerful tool that gives them the freedom to entertain themselves and also excel at their work. It ensures a full smartphone experience with giving a generous camera quality, smooth experience, extra-large battery and storage coupled with a stylish look and feel.

You can grab vivo Y51s in a choice of two dazzling colours -Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony priced at PKR 39,999 at offline stores and online at https://www.daraz.pk/shop/vivo/