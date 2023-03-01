Vivo V27 Series Goes Official With Promising Features

Advertisement

The highly anticipated Vivo V27 series is official now. The all-new series includes three models: Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27, and Vivo V27e. All these three phones come with impressive portrait features and flagship-tier cameras. The most important thing that needs to be mentioned is that they will all sell for under $500.

Vivo V27 Pro & Vivo V27

Let me tell you that both phones are virtually identical with only one major difference – the Mediatek chipset. The Pro variant is actually equipped with the Dimensity 8200 chipset which is a capable 4 nm platform for borderline premium smartphones with a 3.1 GHz CPU. On the other hand, the vanilla variant is powered by a Dimensity 7200 which is also built on the 4 nm process. However, the fastest CPU cores are clocked at 2.8 GHz together with the GPU Mali-G610.

Vivo has equipped the duo with a 6.78” AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. The camera setup is the best feature for both devices. The Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 sport a 50 MP main camera with a custom Sony IMX766V sensor and an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. The second sensor on the back is an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, and the third is a 2 MP macro cam. In addition to that, there is also a ring LED flash right next to the top lens. The front-facing selfie snapper sits behind a punch hole and is quite impressive – 50 MP with AF.

Vivo comes with plenty of software improvements for photo and video, including Real-Time Extreme Night Vision, Super Night Video, and Hybrid Image Stabilization that digitally fixes shakiness in videos. It comes with Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13. The duo also supports dual-mode 5G both on SA and NSA networks, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz/5 GHz. The USB-C on the bottom of the handset is for the 4,600 mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

The phones boast a Magic Blue color, which changes its hue under sunlight. The regular color options include Noble Black colors with the vanilla option in Emerald Green and Flowing Gold.

The Vivo V27 Pro comes in three memory options – 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, and 12/256 GB. Vivo V27 Pro price starts at $459, which may change depending on local market conditions. The Vivo V27 comes with 8/256 GB or 12/256 GB memory for $399, however, the Vivo V27 price might fluctuate slightly in different countries and regions.

Vivo V27e

The Vivo V27e is actually for regions where 5G networks are not available. It comes with a Mediatek Helio G99 chipset, which is LTE-only. The fact is that V27e is virtually the same at the back, with three cameras: 64 MP main with OIS + 2 MP bokeh + 2 MP macro. The selfie snapper is 32 MP with a fixed focus.

The Vivo V27e comes with a 6.62” AMOLED panel that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. The storage of the handset is 128 GB, while RAM is 8 GB, which can be expanded with up to 8 GB more with the Extended RAM feature in the Settings menu. The handset comes with a 4,600 mAh battery with 66W fast charging from its mightier siblings. The Vivo V27e is now available for pre-order in Glory Black and Lavender Purple. Vivo V27e Price starts at $289.

