We already know that vivo is working on its first-ever foldable smartphone dubbed as vivo X Fold. The phone has appeared in many leaks and renders. However, the official launch date of the phone is now confirmed. vivo X Fold is going to launch on April 11. The upcoming model is a big rival to other foldable devices like OPPO Find N and Galaxy X Fold3.

vivo X Fold is Going to Launch on April 11

See Also: vivo V23 5G: A Combination of Unique Aesthetic Design and a Splendid Camera Setup

Just recently, vivo X Fold has also appeared in hands-on photos. It comes with a square-shaped inward folding screen and by the looks of it, there is no visible crease in the middle portion of the panel. According to speculation vivo’s complex hinge mechanism is the key component for the gapless folding display.

The previous rumours have also revealed that when the device is open the inner screen will be an 8-inches display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120HZ refresh rate. Moreover, the phone will come with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It will have a 4,600 mAh battery. It will be supporting 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. We currently do not know the RAM size.

We will get more official information about the device in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates.

Check Also: vivo X Fold will Launch with Dual Under-Screen Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensors