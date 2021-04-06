Vivo X60 Pro is Now Available For Sale in Pakistan
Vivo X60 Pro is now available for sale in Pakistan. Vivo X60 Pro offers the values of professional photography and a multitude of features to create and capture perfect moments of life in various settings.
The phone comes with 4200mAh (TYP) battery and 33W FlashCharge technology. It has 12GB Extended RAM +256GB ROM and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.
Eric Kong, the CEO of Vivo Pakistan said, “As part of our high-end flagship X series, the Vivo X60 Pro features an ultimate sleek design combined with the power of Vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging system to deliver professional-grade mobile photography experience. It has been tailored made for the customers especially budding photographers, content creators, etc. who aspire for a premium smartphone experience with top-notch camera technologies and performance. With Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, the X60 Pro also delivers an ultra-clear and stable photography experience and can capture sharp, bright images even at night, thanks to its Extreme Night Vision 2.0, Superb Night Camera 2.0, and other intuitive camera features.”
Specs of Vivo X60 Pro:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|158.6 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm (6.24 x 2.88 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
|Size
|6.56 inches, 104.6 cm2 (~90.1% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels (~398 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 11, Funtouch 11.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Quad
|48 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, gimbal stabilization
13 MP, f/2.5, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom
13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide)
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Pixel Shift, LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 33W
