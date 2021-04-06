Vivo X60 Pro is Now Available For Sale in Pakistan

Zainab SaeedLast Updated: Apr 6, 2021
Vivo X60 Pro is Now Available For Sale in Pakistan

Vivo X60 Pro is now available for sale in Pakistan. Vivo X60 Pro offers the values of professional photography and a multitude of features to create and capture perfect moments of life in various settings.

The phone comes with 4200mAh (TYP) battery and 33W FlashCharge technology. It has 12GB Extended RAM +256GB ROM and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

Vivo X60 Pro is Now Available For Sale in Pakistan

Eric Kong, the CEO of Vivo Pakistan said, “As part of our high-end flagship X series, the Vivo X60 Pro features an ultimate sleek design combined with the power of Vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging system to deliver professional-grade mobile photography experience. It has been tailored made for the customers especially budding photographers, content creators, etc. who aspire for a premium smartphone experience with top-notch camera technologies and performance. With Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, the X60 Pro also delivers an ultra-clear and stable photography experience and can capture sharp, bright images even at night, thanks to its Extreme Night Vision 2.0, Superb Night Camera 2.0, and other intuitive camera features.”

Specs of Vivo X60 Pro:

BODY Dimensions 158.6 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm (6.24 x 2.88 x 0.30 in)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY Type AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
Size 6.56 inches, 104.6 cm2 (~90.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels (~398 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
PLATFORM OS Android 11, Funtouch 11.1
Chipset Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
GPU Adreno 650
MEMORY Card slot No
Internal 256GB 12GB RAM
UFS 3.1
MAIN CAMERA Quad 48 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, gimbal stabilization
13 MP, f/2.5, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom
13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide)
Features Zeiss optics, Pixel Shift, LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
Features HDR
Video [email protected]
SOUND Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack No
24-bit/192kHz audio
COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
BATTERY Type Li-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 33W

Recommended Reading: Vivo X70 Series Specifications Reveals: 66W Fast Charge, Snapdragon 888 SoC

Zainab SaeedLast Updated: Apr 6, 2021
Photo of Zainab Saeed

Zainab Saeed

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>
×