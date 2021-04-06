Vivo X60 Pro is now available for sale in Pakistan. Vivo X60 Pro offers the values of professional photography and a multitude of features to create and capture perfect moments of life in various settings.

The phone comes with 4200mAh (TYP) battery and 33W FlashCharge technology. It has 12GB Extended RAM +256GB ROM and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

Eric Kong, the CEO of Vivo Pakistan said, “As part of our high-end flagship X series, the Vivo X60 Pro features an ultimate sleek design combined with the power of Vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging system to deliver professional-grade mobile photography experience. It has been tailored made for the customers especially budding photographers, content creators, etc. who aspire for a premium smartphone experience with top-notch camera technologies and performance. With Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, the X60 Pro also delivers an ultra-clear and stable photography experience and can capture sharp, bright images even at night, thanks to its Extreme Night Vision 2.0, Superb Night Camera 2.0, and other intuitive camera features.”

Specs of Vivo X60 Pro:

BODY Dimensions 158.6 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm (6.24 x 2.88 x 0.30 in) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+ Size 6.56 inches, 104.6 cm2 (~90.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels (~398 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6

PLATFORM OS Android 11, Funtouch 11.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585) GPU Adreno 650

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

MAIN CAMERA Quad 48 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, gimbal stabilization

13 MP, f/2.5, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom

13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide) Features Zeiss optics, Pixel Shift, LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm Features HDR Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4200 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 33W

