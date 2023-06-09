Vivo Y27 5G EEC Certification Hints At Imminent Launch

Vivo has been working on new handsets for a while now. We have been getting rumors and leaks regarding new Vivo Phones since the beginning of 2023. However, now it seems that Vivo is gearing up to launch a new mid-range smartphone in the market very soon. A new EEC certification listing has revealed that the company is working on a Vivo Y27 5G model. Let’s dig into it.

Vivo Y27 5G Surfaced At EEC With model number V2302

Vivo Y27 was spotted on various online listings last month. This includes the Google Play Console together with the NCC Website which revealed some of its key specifications. Moreover, NCC Website also revealed live images of the device ahead of its official launch. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s upcoming Y27 5G surfaced on the EEC certification. According to this listing, the handset carries the V2302 model number.

Reports claim that the highly anticipated Vivo Y27 5G will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. For those who are clueless, the Dimensity 700 is tipped to be rebranded version of the Dimensity 6020 SoC. Furthermore, the mobile will also run on Android 13 OS-based FunTouchOS 13 out of the box. The Google Play Console listing even disclosed that the chipset will be paired with 6GB of RAM. It will boast a display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 440 ppi screen density.

The point worth mentioning here is that the upcoming phone may be a rebranded version of Vivo Y36 5G. If it came out to be true, we can expect the Y27 to sport a 6.44-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Other notable features will include a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an LED flash. Meanwhile, the front-facing selfie snapper will be 16 megapixels. There had been no official words regarding this handset yet. Let’s wait and watch as its launch seems imminent.

