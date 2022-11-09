vivo’s Latest Y02s Launched in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery and Trendy Design

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, today launched the newest member of its Y series, vivo Y02s, in Pakistan. The launch of Y02s gives vivo an opportunity to move closer to its vision of providing innovative, feature-rich smartphones across a wide price range to its younger audience.

The Y02s comes with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery to effortlessly complete the day’s tasks and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, along with a beautiful and eye-catching design.

The vivo Y02s is equipped with a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo FullView™ Display with Eye Protection* that allows for an immersive and enjoyable viewing experience. With its 2.5D Slim Body Design, the device is beautiful as well as comfortable to hold. The Y02s has been designed by keeping in mind young consumers’ busy lives who desire a smartphone that will make their day-to-day tasks easier.

Powerful Performance and Long-Lasting Battery

The vivo Y02s is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor that provides high performance and reliability. The device has a large 3GB RAM + 32GB storage that has an expandable capacity of up to 1TB*. Now users can stream their favorite movies, listen to music, and save and cherish every precious memory without worrying about running out of storage.

With a 5000mAh battery, vivo Y02s provides enough power for a full day’s worth of work. Users, with such a large and high-capacity battery, are able to stream multiple movies or play games for long hours or listen to their favourite music on a loop with one full charge. vivo Y02s also supports 5V/1A Reverse Charging* — allowing users to charge other devices from their phone.

Superior Camera for High-Quality Photographs

The device has an 8MP Rear Camera along with a 5MP Front Camera, coupled with a rear f/2.0 and front 2.2 aperture that elevate the camera experience for its users when it comes to clicking a photograph or selfie.

There are features such as Face Beauty and Time-Lapse on the Y02s camera to enhance your day-to-day shooting experience. As a result of these features, users are able to take professional-quality photos from their smartphones, which enhances their overall photography experience.

Immersive Display and Trendy Design

With its 6.51-inch Halo FullViewTM display with HD+ resolution, the Y02s gives users an immersive viewing experience whenever they watch movies, browse the web, or play games. When used, the Eye Protection Mode* filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain. Moreover, the display automatically adjusts brightness according to the ambient light.

The device has impressive features with its 8.19mm thickness and 2.5D slim body, making it lightweight and comfortable.

Gorgeous Colors

The Y02s is available in two beautiful colors: Fluorite Black and Vibrant Blue

Fluorite Black is a timeless and elegant color that has a fluorite texture giving it a classy appearance.

is a timeless and elegant color that has a fluorite texture giving it a classy appearance. Vibrant Blue is a clear blue shade that comes alive with a pattern of dancing waves — revitalizing you with passion and vitality.

Seamless Experience

As a brand known for its innovation and quality, vivo has added numerous new features to the Y02s to improve the overall user experience.

Face Wake : vivo’s Face Wake feature unlocks the phone whenever needed in a blink of an eye.

: vivo’s Face Wake feature unlocks the phone whenever needed in a blink of an eye. Multi Turbo 5.5 : vivo’s exclusive Multi Turbo 5.5* focuses on optimizing core scenes to reduce stuttering and lag in games. The device is engineered to prioritize and allocate memory and CPU resources – especially when too many apps are running simultaneously in the background.

: vivo’s exclusive Multi Turbo 5.5* focuses on optimizing core scenes to reduce stuttering and lag in games. The device is engineered to prioritize and allocate memory and CPU resources – especially when too many apps are running simultaneously in the background. Ultra-Game Mode: The Ultra Game Mode provides a richer sensory gaming experience with Do Not Disturb and Esports modes. You can now play better, have more fun and win too in a cooler style.

Other Features

vivo Y02s runs on the Funtouch OS 12 and has some additional features that come in handy on a daily basis:

Easy Share : This feature enables seamless switching between phones without needing mobile data.

: This feature enables seamless switching between phones without needing mobile data. iManager: Lets you avoid boring everyday tasks and keeps your phone in good shape — allowing users to relax. As soon as it sets up, it can handle tasks such as cleaning up your phone or scanning for problems at night.

Pricing & Availability:

vivo Y02s is available for purchase across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 29,999 only. vivo offers one-year warranty for vivo Y02s along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y02s is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

Also Read: vivo iQOO Neo7 SE Specifications Leaked- Here’s what we know so far