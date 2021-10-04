Warzone Season 6: Release dates and what to expect

Looking for the release date of Call of Duty: Cold War and Warzone Season 6? Russell Adler made his comeback in the new season’s trailer, which was released earlier this week. Adler was abducted and indoctrinated by Stitch in earlier seasons, but his mind has been recovered, thanks to Alex Mason and his crew. The NATO team is back in full force and eager to solve the riddle of the Verdansk bombs.

Call of Duty Warzone season 6 will launch on October 7, bringing back the Haunting Halloween event as well as major map modifications to Stadium and Downtown. The original Gulag appears to be returning as well, with Season 6 aiming to begin the adjustments required to introduce Call of Duty Vanguard when it releases.

RELATED: PUBG Redeem codes for the month are Just here

What to Expect from Warzone Season 6?

A new battle pass will be unlocked, as is customary with the start of a new season of content. More maps, modes, and operators are almost certainly on the way, although nothing is known about Black Ops Cold War multiplayer or Warzone DLC.

Treyarch has announced that Season 6 will include a new round-based Zombies map. Last week, a series of teasers were issued revealing the map’s location as a Soviet military training centre in Ukraine. Players may remember the facility from the Cold War campaign objective Operation Redlight, Greenlight.

Weapons are currently unknown

Because information on Warzone Season 6 is still limited, the specific sorts of weaponry that will be included are currently unclear. However, the latest Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign gameplay demo and multiplayer alpha should offer us an indication of what to anticipate in Warzone in the future.

On October 19, the Warzone Haunting Halloween event will take place. While we just have the date and logo for now, anticipate a similar event to last year’s, which included scary map modifications, zombies, and some horror related tasks and goodies to unlock.

Players will have until October 6 to complete their Season 5 battle pass. The developers are hosting a double XP event from October 1 to October 4 to assist players in reaching tier 100 on the battle pass.