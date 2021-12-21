There is good news for WhatsApp business users. The Beta version of WhatsApp for business is getting a new shortcut to help users with quick responses to messages received. This new Quick Replies shortcut is available for some of the WhatsApp Business Beta Users Getting new Quick Replies Shortcut who are part of beta testing on Android and iOS.

This feature is available for some of the users for some time and can be activated by pressing ‘/’ on the keyboard and selecting a message from the list to send to a client. In this way, companies would be able to save their time by replying on time and will also build their credibility with swift responses.

This news is announced by WhatsApp leaker, WABetaInfo which gave us good news regarding Quick Replies Functionality. This new shortcut is placed in the chat share action menu. Only those beta tester users will get this feature who have the latest version of the beta app.

The quick Replies feature is available for users for a long time. In 2019 it was extended for WhatsApp Web and Desktop versions. Quick Replies helps businesses to respond to generally asked questions by sending predefined messages.

While we do not understand the reason behind the addition of a new shortcut for fast replies but we think it is added to give WhatsApp business users more control over replies. This upcoming feature is in testing and right now we cannot say when this feature will land for users.

