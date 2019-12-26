WhatsApp Dark Mode Feature is Finally Available for some Users

WhatsApp is working on dark mode feature from a long time now, however, just recently WaBetaInfo has revealed that finally WhatsApp Dark Mode Feature is fully prepared for Android users. Whereas dark mode for iOS will take some more time.

Previously some beta users had the privilege of testing this feature however for everyone it will be launching soon. The Facebook-owned app has taken too much time as compared to other apps when it comes to launching the Dark theme. The company needs to announce the official launch date of this feature however as the dark mode for iOS is still in progress, might be possible that company is planning to launch it for everyone at the same time.

The Wait for WhatsApp Dark Mode Feature is Going to End Soon

The messaging app is testing a new beta update for iOS users. This new update will come with more marvellous feature like hiding muted status and splash screen along with many other improvements.

The company has also added a new privacy setting that will let you decided is you want to be added in a group or not. The company will keep on launching more features for us however I hope the wait for WhatsApp Dark Mode will end soon.

