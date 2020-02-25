Recently, WhatsApp has rolled out the dark mode for the Android beta and iOS users. Now the messaging app is working to make the availability of the the dark mode possible for the WhatsApp Web user. According to WAbetainfo, some users already did enable the dark mode on WhatsApp for desktop through plug-ins but now the company is planning for an official roll out.

WhatsApp for Desktop to Get Hidden Dark Mode

Currently, WhatsApp is testing the dark mode on WhatsApp Web along with many other features. The users have already experienced on Android and iOS beta and soon they will also get to enjoy the dark mode on web version of WhatsApp too. In case, you want to see how the dark mode will look on the desktop’s screen then you will need to download a few extensions.

In order to check the dark mode, you have to make sure that you have the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. If you have the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, you have to download an extension known as Stylus which helps you in applying various colors or themes to any of the websites you are using.

Once you download the Stylus extension, then you can browse through various themes and colors. One such theme would be the dark theme, select it to install the style. Once you complete the downloading of the theme or color, open the WhatsApp Web. Now you will able to use your WhatsApp on dark mode.

Recommended Reading: WhatsApp Group Chats Available to Everyone via Google- Beware