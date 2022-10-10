WhatsApp keeps on introducing new features to provide more convenience to its users. Now WhatsApp has decided to increase the group chat limit to 1024 people. Initially, the instant messaging app let you make a group of 256 people. A few months ago, the company has exceeded the limit to 512 participants. Now, WhatsApp is about to double it once again and allow you to make group chats with over a thousand members.

WhatsApp Increases the Group chat limit to 1024 People

According to the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to make groups with up to 1,024 people. Currently, the feature is available for beta testers. Not all, but a few people are reportedly getting the expanded group capacity. The feature is rolling out to both Android and iOS devices.

If you have it, you’ll see the increased member cap when you’re creating a group chat. A group with over a thousand people will not work any differently from how group chats currently work. You’ll just have more people reading your messages and, potentially, replying to them.

As a quick comparison Telegram already allows for up to 200,000 people to join the same group chat. Having so many people in a group chat is more useful for more enterprise or broadcast purposes where you want to send information to lots of people but not necessarily have them reply. This feature is helpful for small business user.

If you want to create a large group chat, make sure you’re enrolled in the WhatsApp beta. If you can wait, you will get it in the upcoming weeks.

