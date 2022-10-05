Last year, WhatsApp introduced a new option called “View Once” to let users send photos and videos that disappear after they’re opened. The same feature is also available in other apps like Snapchat and Instagram. Now the company is planning to make this feature even more secure. According to some latest reports, WhatsApp will soon block screenshots and screen recordings for “View Once” images and videos.

WhatsApp to Block Screenshots for ‘View Once’ Images and Videos

According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta release available on TestFlight for iPhone users blocks screenshots and screen recordings for content sent with the “View Once” option.

If someone tries to take a screenshot while viewing a “View Once” media, WhatsApp now shows a message saying that the capture was “blocked for added privacy.” The final screenshot or screen recording will also show this alert instead of the actual content. No doubt, this feature is more helpful while keeping the users’ security at the top.

Currently, this new feature is available for users running WhatsApp beta 22.21.0.71 (build 405622068). It’s worth noting that there’s no way to disable the new privacy option. Once it will be available for everyone it will become a standard for WhatsApp users.

However, there is no clear date when this feature will be available for all WhatsApp users. But it will take time to be available on WhatsApp Android. Maybe we get it at the start of next year.

