WhatsApp is busy making its app robust, smooth, user-friendly and secure. The instant messaging platform WhatsApp has just recently a number of new features including a “chat lock” feature. Now WhatsApp introduced some new security features. WhatsApp will be bringing enhancements to the app’s security, ensuring that its users have the best protections available.
WhatsApp New Security Features: Account Protect, Device Verification, Automatic Security Codes
Account Protect: If you want to switch your WhatsApp account to a new device, WhatsApp will now double-check that it’s really you. WhatsApp will now ask you on your old device to verify that you want to take this step as an extra security check. This feature can help alert you to an unauthorized attempt to move your account to another device.
Device Verification: Mobile device malware is one of the biggest threats to people’s privacy and security today because it can take advantage of your phone without your permission and use your WhatsApp to send unwanted messages. To help prevent this, WhatsApp has added checks to help authenticate your account. You don’t need to do anything. It will automatically protect you if your device is compromised. This lets you continue using WhatsApp uninterrupted.
Automatic Security Codes: This feature will help ensure you are chatting with the intended recipient. You can check this manually by going to the Encryption tab under a contact’s info. To make this process easier and more accessible to everyone, WhatsApp is rolling out a security feature based on a process called “Key Transparency.” It will allow you to automatically verify that you have a secure connection. So when you click on the encryption tab, you’ll be able to verify that your personal conversation is secured.
