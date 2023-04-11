WhatsApp is all busy testing and bringing many amazing features to its app. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to share their status updates on Facebook Stories without leaving the app. The feature will make it easy for users to share status updates on both Meta platforms. While the users can already share their status updates on Instagram, this feature is not currently available on Facebook Stories.
WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Share Your Status on Facebook Stories
Currently, users manually share their WhatsApp status on Facebook Stories which is a bit lengthy process. The new feature will automate the process for status updates, making it more convenient for them. The feature will be located in the Status Privacy setting on WhatsApp. However, users have to link their Facebook accounts. It will be optional and disabled by default, meaning that users will have to enable it themselves if they want their status updates to be shared on Facebook Stories.
No doubt, this feature will save users time and effort. The feature will be available to both Android and iOS users. In addition to this, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called “audio chats,” which will allow users to initiate audio chats within conversations. Similarly, the company is also working on “Lock Chats” which let users lock their individual chats.
Just recently, WhatsApp has introduced Companion mode for all its beta testers on Android. Soon, it will be available for the general public as well.
