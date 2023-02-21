WhatsApp now Supports Picture-in-Picture calls on iOS

Advertisement

WhatsApp is one of the most versatile app in terms of features and with this all, it has not only made our lives easier but has also helped people communicate with each other and have reduced the boundaries between all of us. Keeping it legacy of providing ease to people, WhatsApp had launched several new features for its Android users that included but are not limited to the Avatars and extended media sharing limit. It seems, now it wants to do something for its iOS users and in an effort to do so it came up with WhatsApp picture-in-picture calls on iOS.

Those who do not know about picture in picture mode, this feature will let users to make and receive calls while still being able to do other tasks on their phones at the same time.

WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture calls on iOS-A true Multitasking Support

In easier words, Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode enables users to watch a video in a smaller window while using there devices for other tasks at the same time. For instance, your are watching a tutorial or are communicating with someone over WhatsApp video Call, you can do both simultaneously without any hurdle. Previously, while having video call with someone, one was not able to browse social media or write email and the only solution to do this was to end the video call.

During the two tasks simultaneously, PiP window can be moved and resized as per users need so that it does not interfere with other tasks that are done during the same time.

In order to enjoy this feature, iOS users need to updated their app to the latest V23.3.77. With this update, people would be able to enjoy multitasking during video calls and will not longer have yo choose between staying in touch with friends and family through voice/video chat and getting their other work done. No doubt, this addition to WhatsApp on iOS will definitely improve the user experience while doing Video Calls.

