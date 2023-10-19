WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that enhances user privacy by allowing the sharing of voice notes in a “view once” mode. With this addition, users can send voice notes with an extra layer of confidentiality. Users can not save, forward, or export these voice notes. This feature is currently accessible to select beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta versions for Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp beta for iOS via the TestFlight app.

Upon installing the latest updates, which are WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.22.4 from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.21.1.73 from the TestFlight app, beta testers can immediately begin exploring this feature.

WhatsApp Rolls out View Once Mode to Voice Notes on iOS and Android Beta

In the chat interface, while recording a voice note, you’ll notice a new “view once” icon featuring a lock. When you activate this icon, the voice note is sent in “view once” mode. It prevents the recipient from exporting, forwarding, saving, or recording it. Once the voice note is dispatched with this mode enabled, neither the sender nor the recipient can access it again. Significantly it is reducing the risk of unauthorized access and preserving privacy for sensitive information.

This feature empowers users with increased control and privacy when sharing voice notes. It ensures that these audio messages remain within the intended conversation. The inability to export, forward, or share these voice notes eliminates concerns about personal or sensitive data falling into the wrong hands. Recipients also can not save or record voice notes which provide greater content control.

The option to enable the “view once” mode for voice notes is currently available to a limited group of beta testers. Currently, those who have adopted the latest WhatsApp beta versions on Android and iOS can use this feature. WhatsApp will soon roll out this feature to more users.

