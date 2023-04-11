Last year in May we came to know that WhatsApp is working on a Companion mode that allows users to link their account to other devices like a tablet. The feature was available for a limited number of beta testers. Now, WhatsApp is finally rolling out the Companion mode for all the beta testers on Android. The feature will give you the ability to link an existing WhatsApp account to an additional mobile phone.
According to WABetaInfo, this feature is an extension of multi-device support. It has been designed to allow users to link their existing WhatsApp account to another mobile phone. After linking an existing WhatsApp account to a secondary mobile phone, users can finally access their chats on the second device without requiring an active Internet connection on the main phone.
WhatsApp Companion Mode is Now Available for Android Beta Testers
If you want to try it out, you just need to download the latest WhatsApp beta from the Google Play store and then select “Link a device” on the registration screen. From there, you’ll tap Settings > Linked devices on your main device, and snap a photo of the QR code on your secondary device to connect the two.
On the other hand, WhatsApp is also working on a new voice chat option for groups in addition to making some visual changes to the app’s attachment menu. WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will lock individual chats to give you more privacy. So there are a lot of new features coming to WhatsApp in the upcoming months.
