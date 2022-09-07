Whistleblower Criticizes Facebook for copying TikTok

TikTok has gained massive popularity during the last few years and in an effort to become more like this app, many social media giants have started copying it. Even Facebook and Instagram have introduced short videos naming them reels in an effort to be more like TikTok. However, a Facebook whistleblower named Frances Haugen isn’t happy about social media platforms copying the short video app TikTok. She Criticizes Facebook for copying TikTok and reveals why the social media giant should not do this.

While showing unhappiness over it, Haugen said:

“The world that they’re choosing to go towards is one where you have to do censorship to be safe and I think that’s a bad idea,”

Facebook introduced Reels, videos, and photos in July in an effort to revamp its home feed. This new artificial intelligence tab includes reels that will vanish in 25 hours. Due to these changes. the social media platform looks more like TikTok.

Many people are not happy about Facebook, Instagram, and even YouTube copying TikTok, since most people are against it for having harmful content. Though TikTok says that it only shows recommended videos on the app’s “For You” page. However, the app shows harmful content such as eating disorder videos that are not welcome by people.

She was asked if Facebook is doing all this in order to compete with TikTok. On this question, she said that TikTok restricted posts by users that are identified as LGBTQ in an effort to combat bullying. On the other hand, Facebook shows more family-oriented content. Haugen used to work for Facebook and she had collected internal documents and research from Facebook in 2021. After that, she filed several complaints of Facebook regarding prioritizing money over safety.

In an effort to look more like TikTok, Meta has received a lot of criticism and the company needs to do something about it since it will lose its charm.

