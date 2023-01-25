Advertisement

Every few months we come across a story about an electric vehicle catching on fire. Yes, they’re dangerous and could spontaneously combust. But the question that comes into mind first is why electric vehicles (EVs) catch fire. If you are planning to buy an EV, this article could be helpful for you. Let’s dig into it.

Why Do Electric Vehicles Catch Fire?

Electric vehicles are exciting, new, and vastly different from regular internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. However, battery fire fears have accompanied the rise of EVs as a whole. Electric vehicles get power from Lithium-ion batteries. The same type of technology powers all sorts of devices, from your phones, smartwatch, scooter, laptop, or the latest Tesla.

However, electric cars have substantially bigger battery packs. They have high-tech cooling systems to keep them at ideal temperatures while you drive. Battery packs store tons of energy in a small space, and EVs drain the battery rapidly. As a result, EV battery packs can get quite hot. However, cooling systems keep everything in check. According to ReviewGeek, most EV battery fires are due to faulty designs, thermal runaways, a short circuit, penetration from an accident, or some other kind of failure.

The Chinese EV maker Nio said its fires were due to a short circuit. As for the Chevy Bolt EV, GM explained that “GM and LG have identified the presence of two rare simultaneous defects, found in the same battery cell, made during the module manufacturing process.”

No doubt, Electric vehicle fire reports are often exaggerated. However, gas cars are worse than an EV, data suggests hybrid vehicles are the most at risk.