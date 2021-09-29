30th September is the last date for filing income tax returns. The date is just a few days ahead but the business community has asked FBR to extend the Tax Return Filing Deadline 2021. The disruption in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) server has caused enormous difficulties for tax filers that were trying to file their returns online. This issue came due to the heavy traffic on the website due to which the portal came under pressure and stopped working.

Will FBR Extend the Tax Return Filing Deadline 2021?

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has requested the FBR to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns by two months.

“This will facilitate the business community and support the government’s vision of broadening the tax base and enhancing revenue collection,”

Businessmen have also asked for withdrawal of the surcharge applicable on late filers. During a talk show, Asad Tahir FBR spokesperson said that FBR will not extend the tax filing deadline since there is no proposal is considered regarding this at the FBR headquarters.

He also said that FBR had advised all taxpayers to file tax returns and fulfil their legal obligation without waiting for the last date to avoid system delays which occur when a large number of taxpayers log in for submission of returns near the deadline.

In short, FBR has said again and again that this time there will be no extension in the due date for filing income tax returns.

