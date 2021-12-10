A few months back, we got leaked renders of Galaxy S22 Ultra and at that time internet was flooded with information regarding its name which was at that time said to be S22 ultra. After all such discussions, there was a silence for a few months and now the rumors have come back.

We have got some leaked real-life images of Samsung’s upcoming flagship device, through which we have come to know that unlike what we had expected, the device will be called Galaxy Note 22 since it is a successor of the Note series.

Will Galaxy S22 Ultra be Named Note 22?

The device has a compact look and we can see the slot for S pen Stylus as well. The overall design makes it stand out from the other two models which means it will be an extraordinary flagship device.

A few months back, it was rumored that the model with an S pen will be marketed as Galaxy Note 22 Ultra, and the other higher variant right now called S22 plus will be named Galaxy S22 Pro. The basic model will be called Galaxy S22. These leaks were made by a leaker who had said that the note series will not come for some years.

Now another leaker Tron has said that instead of Galaxy S22 Ultra, we should be expecting Galaxy Note 22.